Morena Ann Durham, 51, of Irvine, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home. She was born January 20, 1969 in Estill County and was the daughter of Charles Dale Durham and the late Brenda Shouse. She was a homemaker and a member of the Ragamuffins. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her father and step-mother, Dovonda Durham, daughter Desiree Smith of Estill County and her husband Andrew, son Russell Smith of Estill County, brother Charles Durham of Estill County and his wife Donna, sisters Gracie Skinner of Estill County and her husband Charlie, Amy Barnett of Estill County, and Melissa Riddell of Estill County, “Cuddlebugs” Neveah, Bentley, and Alexandria, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held June 3rd at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home where private services were conducted.

Pallbearers were Travon Durham, Trenton Durham, Charles Durham, Church Farrow Jr., Johnny Brooks, and Wyatt Francisco.

Honorary pallbearers were Jeffery Riddell and Andrew Sharp.

Delma Joyce Peters Kerby, 76, of Irvine, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home following a short illness. She was born December 1, 1943 in Clark County and was the daughter of the late Preston and Mattie Lee Richardson Wilson. She was a homemaker and member of the Wagersville Pentecostal Holiness Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband Marshall Kerby, daughters Selena Hardy of Estill County and husband Cecil, Cynthia Epperson of Estill County and husband Chris, son Darrell Ray Spicer of Estill County and wife Rebecca, step-sons Rick Kerby and Mike Kerby, six grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by daughters Brenda Lee Peters and Donna Ranae Peters Jones, brothers Ova Wilson, Cornelius Wilson, and Howard Wilson.

A private funeral service was held Thursday, June 4th at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Carolyn Faye Moore, 69, of Irvine, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her daughter’s home following a short illness. She was born January 17, 1951 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Marcus Cole and Pauline Rogers Davidson. She was a homemaker and widow of Paul Moore. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by daughters Rhonda Tuttle of Madison County and Crystal Baskin of Estill County, sons Keith Moore of Estill County and wife Darlene, Troy Moore of Estill County, and Clinton Moore of Madison County and wife Amanda, sisters Sandy Phillips of Ohio and Judy Hatton of Campbell County, brother George Clay Cole of Michigan, 13 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Private funeral services were held Sunday, June 7th at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Luther C. Hollon, Jr, 92, of Independence, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center following a long illness. He was born June 12, 1927 in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Luther Chester and Mary Jane McIntosh Hollon. He was a retired Newport Steel employee and a member of the Pentecostal Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Tipton Hollon.

He is survived by death by son Kevin Tipton of Independence and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by daughter Judy McCormick, brother Noah Hollon, and sisters Fannie King and Bessie Mae King.

A private funeral service was held Saturday, May 6th at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Nora Helton, 97, of Irvine, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born August 23, 1922 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late James Richard and Rosa Ann Puckett McIntosh. She was a housewife and widow of Berl Reese Helton. She attended the Holiness Church and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by daughters Elwanda Holland of Florida and Rebecca Arvin of Irvine, three grandsons, and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by sisters Stella Puckett, Mary Elizabeth Barnes, Nancy Tipton, and Hester McIntosh, and brothers Clyde, Floyd, and Willie McIntosh.

Private funeral services were conducted Monday, June 8th at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

James Avery Johnson, 80, of Ravenna, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, following a long illness. He was born September 10, 1939 in Estill County and was the son of the late Hubert and Edna Estes Johnson. He was a retired construction worker and a member of the Cobb Hill Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife Debra Ann Rogers Johnson, daughters Tammy Sue Congleton of Stanton and Marilyn Kay Johnson of Ravenna, son Michael Scott Johnson of Ravenna, sisters Nancy Teegarden of Pendleton County and Sharon Faye Stewart of Irvine, brothers Virgil Johnson of Campbell County and Dallas Johnson of Lee County, grandsons Joshue Congleton, Chris Moore, Michael Johnson, Zachary Schoolar and Seth Schoolar, granddaughter Stephanie Townshend, and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by sisters Beulah Mae Mays, Zelma Dean Rogers, Phyllis Jean Shouse, Leora Smith, and Sue Abney, and brother Floyd Merle Johnson.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 9th at Mountain Springs Cemetery by Bro. Gainus Rogers.

Pallbearers were Joshue Congleton, Michael Johnson, Chris Moore, Robbie Townshend, Avery Johnson, and Darren Elam.

Honorary pallbearers were Zahary Schoolar, Seth Schoolar, David Congleton, and Stephanie Townshend.