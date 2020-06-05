State leaders have said all along that the novel coronavirus is in every community.

Some residents of Estill County suspect they may have had it, but for the first time, the Estill County Health Department is reporting the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Estill County.

“This is an isolated case with minimal exposure in the community. Additional details about the person will not be provided to maintain patient privacy,” a statement from the health department said.

“Our team is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and notify close contacts of the patient to protect the health and well-being of Estill County residents.

“Please continue to help us by following the current recommendations that have been made by CDC and Governor Beshear. Social distancing is extremely important. Wash your hands. Cover your coughs and sneezes. Stay home if you can but definitely stay home or contact your provider if you are sick.”

Estill County Judge-executive Donnie Watson said on Monday that he was hoping that there wouldn’t be any cases at all, but he’s thankful it hasn’t been any worse than it’s been.

Currently 438 Estill County residents have been tested with 437 negative and one positive.

A week ago, almost 400 individuals had been tested but no test had returned positive.

The health department is reminding everyone that they can be tested for COVID-19 at any local provider’s office in the county. Call the provider for instructions you on procedures and when and where to get tested.

The state hotline is 800-722-5725. For local questions, call 723-5181.

Estill County Health Department hours are Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.