James William Sons, 86, of Irvine, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home following a long illness. He was born December 10, 1933 in Estill County to the late Albert Sons and Betty Ann Powell Sons. He was a retired truck driver and was a member of the White Oak Church of God. He was a United States Army veteran and served during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his daughter Lisa Gail (Cathy) Sons of Madison County, his sons Larry William (Donna) Sons of Estill County, Barry William (Donalda) Sons of Estill County, Steve (Jeannie) Sons of Estill County, granddaughters Jennifer Richardson, Brittany Hunt, and Miranda Dowdy, grandsons Christopher Sons and Tyler Sons, and 10 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Dean Cole Sons, and sisters Thelma Walling, Zona Pfeiffer, and Virginia Powell.

Visitation was held Tuesday, May 26 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 27, by Bro. Glendon Woosley and Bro. Scott Rogers.

Pallbearers were Jennifer Richardson, Brittany Hunt, Christopher Sons, Tyler Sons, John Hunt, and Miranda Dowdy. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Glenn Richardson and his great grandchildren. He was buried in the Dunaway Cemetery.

Delma Joyce Peters Kerby, age 76, of Murphy Ford Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home following a short illness. She was born December 1, 1943 in Clark County and was the daughter of the late Preston and Mattie Lee Richardson Wilson. She was a homemaker and member of the Wagersville Pentecostal Holiness Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Marshall Kerby; two daughters, Selena (Cecil) Hardy and Cynthia (Chris) Epperson, both of Estill County, a son, Darrell Ray (Rebecca) Spicer, also of Estill County along with two step-sons, Rick Kerby and Mike Kerby; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two daughters; Brenda Lee Peters and Donna Renae Peters Jones and three brothers; Ova, Cornelius and Howard Wilson.

Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Thursday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted.

Stephanie Gail VanWinkle, age 46, of Smith Lane in Berea passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. She was born August 24, 1973 in Estill County and was the daughter of Joann Harrison and the late Whitey Harrison. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

Survivors in addition to her mother include, two sons: Travis Cooper, of Irvine and Justin VanWinkle, of Berea and her brother, Doug Harrison, of Irvine.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jerome “Jerry” Gordon Sullivan, age 85, of Corinth Road in Irvine, passed away May 26, 2020 at his home following a long illness. He was born March 18, 1935 in Covington, Kentucky to the late John D. Sullivan and Elsie Bodee Sullivan. He was a state auditor and was a member of the Dunaway United Methodist Church. He was a United States Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Fay Wood Sullivan and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Vastine and Maureen Tepe; and two brothers, Jack Sullivan and Robert Sullivan.

Graveside services were held Friday, May 29, at the Wood Cemetery by Bro. Jim Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Covid-19 Relief Charities.

Hobert Ben Smith, age 50, of Maples Hill Drive in Richmond, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home. He was born March 18, 1970 in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Hobert Smith and Joyce Ann Dunn Smith. He was a former construction worker and lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife: Karen Kaye Mayle Smith; a daughter, Taylor Ann Smith, of Madison County; two sons, Hobert Bryce Smith, of Madison County and Michael Smith, of Knox County; a stepson, Elliot Karston Muncy, of Madison County; two brothers, Anthony Scott Smith, of Estill County and Danny Gerald Smith, of Madison County.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Jewell Frances Newton, age 89, of Newton Circle in Irvine, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home following a short illness. She was born February 19, 1931 in Pryse, Kentucky and she was the daughter of the late Robert Doty and Eddie Broaddus Doty. She was a homemaker and a retired inspector for Philips Lighting. She was a member of the Station Camp Christian Church and lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Quinn Newton.

She is survived by: three daughters: Teresa (William) Morgan, Rebecca Sheeks, both of Indiana and Charlotte (David) Riggins, of Tennessee; two sons: Anthony Quinn (Jean Ellen) Newton and David (Marcia) Newton, both of Irvine; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret West, and three brothers, Robert, Jimmy, and Charles Doty.

Private funeral services were conducted Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Scott Beauchamp. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice Care Plus or to the Gideons.

Seth Newton, Jonathan Newton, Nathaniel Newton, Joshua Sheeks, Jedediah Sheeks and Jason Williams served as pallbearers.

Joe Billy “best known as JB” Kayse, of Irvine, KY passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born August 10, 1934 in Livingston County, KY to the late Lynn Kayse and Thelma Kayse. He was a retired L&N/CSX railroad conductor, where he worked for 41 years. He was a long-term member of his local VFW post. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, taking drives, and playing cards with friends. He especially enjoyed feeding his family of squirrels in the backyard.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Kayse and a daughter, Kim Kayse. He was grandpa to Eric

(Amber and Karson) Kayse, Matt (Bryson and Mason) Workman-Kayse, Dylan Kayse, and Jessica

Kayse. He also leaves behind many extended family members and friends in both Northern

Kentucky and Irvine.

JB is preceded in death by his first wife, Kayrene, and his son, Mark.

Private funeral services will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Alzheimer’s

Association in his name.

Jonathan A. Warner, 25, passed away on May 26, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1994 in Winchester, KY. He was a former employee of Freeman Corp. and Nestle.

Jonathan is survived by his mother, Rebecca Warner; sister Bethany Warner and grandmother Marilyn Warner of Winchester; his wife Valerie Warner, Mt. Sterling; great-grandmother Mary Joyce Warner, grandfather Harold W. Warner and aunt Mary Carrizales, of Irvine; a long time friend/brother Ty Schutz and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his uncle, Harold W. Warner, Jr.

A private visitation will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home and public burial Saturday, at 2 p.m. at the Warner Cemetery, on Noland Creek Rd. in Irvine, Ky.

Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.