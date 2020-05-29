Stephanie Gail VanWinkle, age 46, of Smith Lane in Berea passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. She was born August 24, 1973 in Estill County and was the daughter of Joann Harrison and the late Whitey Harrison. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

Survivors in addition to her mother include two sons: Travis Cooper of Irvine and Justin VanWinkle of Berea and one brother: Doug Harrison of Irvine.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Elaine Willis, age 63, of Luxon Drive in Richmond, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born February 11, 1957, in Madison County and was the daughter of the late James Edward and Mafrey McKinney Lamb.

She was an employee of the Richmond Eye Care Center and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She had lived in Madison County most of her life. She is survived by one son, Donald Eric (Cherish) Willis, of Madison Co. and one sister, Lorraine Whittamore, of Madison Co. and four grandchildren: Ella Grace Willis, Elizabeth Jaden Willis, Jaden Willis and Paxton Eric Willis.

She was preceded in death by her son Donovan Douglas Willis and grandson Zackary Scott Moberly.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Walter Reed “Walt” Morris, Jr., age 71, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness.

He was born July 22, 1948 in Bourbon County and was the son of the late Walter Reed and Lottie Bell Ginter Morris. He was retired from the United States Army and was also retired from the Fed-X Corporation. He was a member of the Ivory Hill Baptist Church, the American Legion and was a Kentucky Colonel.

He is survived by his wife, Boneva Bogie Morris; four daughters, Carla (Danny) Arthur of Scott County, Angela Williams of Virginia; Beverly Kadle of Estill County; and Glenda (Carl) Mack of Scott County; two sons: W. L. Morris of Ohio; Brian (Annie) Abney of Texas; and two sisters, Barbara (Travis) Kennon of Clark County and Brenda (Donald) Brooks of Estill County; eight grandchildren: Johnathan Arthur, Jessica Kadle, Peyton Morris, Preston Morris, Jessica Williams, John Williams, Kelly Williams and Sarah Williams; and several great grandchildren.

James William Sons, age 86, of Walling Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home following a long illness. He was born December 10, 1933 in Estill County to the late Albert Sons and Betty Ann Powell Sons. He was a retired truck driver and was a member of the White Oak Church of God. He was a United States Army veteran and served during the Korean Conflict.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Dean Cole Sons.

He is survived by one daughter: Lisa Gail (Cathy) Sons of Madison Co.; three sons: Larry Williams (Donna) Sons of Estill Co.; Barry Williams (Donalda) Sons of Estill Co., and Steve (Jeannie) Sons of Estill Co.; five grandchildren: Jennifer Richardson, Brittany Hunt, Christopher Sons, Tyler Sons, and Miranda Dowdy; and ten great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by three sisters: Thelma Walling, Zona Pfeiffer and Virginia Powell.

Private funeral services will be held by Bro. Glendon Woosley and Bro. Scott Rogers. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.