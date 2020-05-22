Talmadge Gerald Crabtree, 50, of Stanton passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 4, 1970 in Campton to Talmadge Lewis Crabtree and Mary Bell Crabtree. He was a handyman.

He is survived by his mother Mary Crabtree of Stanton, a daughter Amanda Conrad and her husband Benny of Stanton, one grandchild, and two brothers, Paul Crabtree of Irvine and Brian Crabtree of Stanton. He was preceded in death by his father Talmadge Lewis Crabtree.

Grave side services were held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Crabtree Cemetery in Stanton with Bro. Warren Rogers officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Rebecca Marie Jewell, age 37, of Old Town Branch Road in Richmond, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born September 14, 1982 in Fayette County and was the daughter of George Kenneth Rogers, Jr. and Mary Carol Davidson Rogers. She was a United States Army veteran and a member of the Sentinels Veterans Club. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. Survivors in addition to her father and mother include her husband, Joshua Alan Jewell; three daughters, Janae, Jasmine and Jemma Jewell; three sons, Jacob Jewell, Clint Collins, Jr. and Peyton Ashley; and three sisters, Tammie Smith of Estill Co.; Lisa Collier of Estill Co. and Carol Rogers of Madison Co. and one brother, George Kenneth Rogers, III of Fayette Co.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Joey Rogers.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, May 12 at the West Irvine Cemetery by Brother Michael Wingo. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Rogers, 68, of Irvine went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born July 13, 1951 in Powell County to James and Gertrude Mullins. She was a member of the Church of God and was a housewife.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Danny Rogers of Irvine, her two sons James Rogers of Irvine and Mark Rogers and wife Christie of Richmond, her three grandchildren Morgan Rogers of Irvine, Drew Cremeens of Richmond, Hayden Cremeens of Australia, her four brothers John Mullins of Texas, Delbert Mullins and wife Bonnie of Stanton, Elmer Dale Mullins and wife Sylvia of Irvine, Garner Mullins of Stanton, and her three sisters Hellen Pittman of Florida, Arlene Bellamy and husband Kelly of Stanton, and Beverly Rose and husband Ken of Irvine.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Gertrude Mullins, two brothers, Kendall Mullins and Arnold Mullins; three sisters, Anna Lee Blakey, Julie Centers and an infant Velda May Mullins. Funeral services were held Monday, May 18, 2020 with Bro. Francis Plaisance officiating. Burial was in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Robert Thacker, Bobby Rogers, Jason Chaney, Darren Mullins, Brock Mullins and Ronnie Baker. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Rev. Roscoe (Ross) Conley, 62, Pastor of The New Life Apostolic Church in Irvine, Kentucky, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 16, 2020.

Rev. Conley was born in Frankfurt, Germany on April 12, 1958, and was preceded in death by his mother and father, Chester and Roberta. He was a member of The United Pentecostal Church International. In addition he retired from the Trane Company in Lexington, Ky. He dearly loved his family, his church family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years: Melissa Cummins Conley; two brothers: Chester Mullins (Debbie) and Gary Mullins (Tammy); his sister: Chastina Causey as well as a host of other relatives and dear friends.

A PRIVATE visitation and funeral will be held with Rev. Bill McGraw officiating. A public livestream of the service can be viewed on our website at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020.

Rev. Conley will be laid to rest in the Richmond Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the New Life Apostolic Church, 2502 Richmond Road, Irvine, Ky. 40336.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

www.cpcfh.com

Rev. Lloyd Harris, 77, of Richmond KY, husband of Joyce, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Rev. Harris was born on October 19, 1942 in Irvine, Kentucky, and was the son of the late Edward and Martha Plowman Harris.

He was a retired Church of God minister, having been a pastor for over 30 years. He was a loving husband, father, and pappy. He was a true man of God, selfless, and kind-hearted. To his family, he was an ever-constant presence of love, comfort, encouragement, and protection. He was always one step ahead, the “fixer”, and the driver of “pappy’s taxi”. He could do it all, and he did with no hesitation. He was a true servant of both God and his family. His beautiful smile and tight hugs will be forever missed.

Survivors include: his wife of 58 years Joyce Harris, of Richmond KY; one son, Timothy Dewayne Harris of Richmond, KY one daughter, Lisa Michelle Royalty (Jason), of Richmond; three grandchildren, Lucy Michelle Royalty, Juliette Lynn Royalty and Charlotte Christine Royalty; and one sister Naomi Omohundro.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by, four brothers Bob “Bonnie” Harris, Dewey Harris, James “Mitch” Harris and Travis Harris; and one sister Louise Vickery.

Due to current restrictions, there will be a private family graveside service at Richmond Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home.