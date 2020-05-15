Bonnie Darleen Estes, 78, widow of Charles Elbridge Estes, of Fox passed away at her home on April 24th. She was a native of Estill County, a retired teacher’s aid, and the daughter of the late Virgil and Bertha Singleton Freeman. She was a member of the Bethel Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles; her son Ronnie Dale Estes; her brothers Bud and Dewey Freeman; and her sisters Corena Steinmetz, Carlie Baker, Pattie Freeman, and Betty Freeman.

She is survived by her brothers-in-law, and her sisters-in-law.

Private services will be held.

Edwina Laverne Richardson, age 85, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Glenn Meadows Nursing Home following a long illness.

She was born November 10, 1934 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Francis Jennings and Martha Johnson Thomas. She was a retired employee of the Miami University and had lived in Hamilton most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Richardson. She is survived by one son: Kyle Richardson; a niece, Lois Cole Stamper, a nephew, Rick Cole; and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Thomas Cole.

Private services were conducted Saturday, May 9, at 1 p.m. at the Sunset Memorial Gardens by Bro. John Anderson. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Beulah Carolyn Richardson, age 80, of South Madison Avenue in Irvine, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond following a long illness.

She was born March 22, 1940 in Clark County and was the daughter of the later William and Myrtle Cox Hall. She was a homemaker and member of the Sandhill Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by her husband George Richardson; two daughters, Pamela (Wayne) Richardson of Estill Co. and Susan (Ben) Lay of Estill Co.; two sons, Roger (Teresa) Richardson of Madison Co. and Randall (Katie) Richardson of Estill Co.; one sister, Velma Pelfrey of Ohio; six grandchildren: Ashley (Matt) Adams, Elizabeth (Josh) Ted, Josh Richardson, Christopher Richardson, Bennie Lay and Emilee Lay; and six great-grandchildren: Dylan Adams, Allison Adams, Parker Adams, Ava Adams, Abigail Johnson and Nikolai Johnson.

She was preceded in death by three brothers; William “Buster” Hall, Claude Hall and Paul Hall.

Private services were conducted Sunday, May 10, at the Johnny Richardson Cemetery by Bro. Ronald Lutes. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rebecca Marie Jewell, age 37, of Old Town Branch Road in Richmond, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born September 14, 1982 in Fayette County and was the daughter of George Kenneth Rogers, Jr. and Mary Carol Davidson Rogers. She was a United States Army veteran and a member of the Sentinels Veterans Club. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

Survivors in addition to her father and mother include her husband, Joshua Alan Jewell; three daughters, Janae, Jasmine and Jemma Jewell; three sons, Jacob Jewell, Clint Collins, Jr. and Peyton Ashley; and three sisters, Tammie Smith of Estill Co.; Lisa Collier of Estill Co. and Carol Rogers of Madison Co. and one brother, George Kenneth Rogers, III of Fayette Co.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Joey Rogers.

Private services will be conducted. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lyle Glynn Adams, 81, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Mr. Adams was born on October 18, 1938 in Irvine, Kentucky, and was the son of Amos Ray Adams and Minnie Effie Bryant Adams, both of whom preceded him in death. He retired from IBM after 35 years of service. He was a member of Athens Christian Church and also attended White Oak Pond Christian Church. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, traveling to Florida and being on the beach, and above all else, spending time with his family.

Survivors include: his wife, Judith Ann Isaacs Adams; one daughter, Tonya Raye Adams, of Richmond; one brother, Harold Ray Adams, of Lexington; special family friend, Allison Pettus; two nieces, Debbie Adams and Carolyn Austin; and one nephew, Ray Adams.

Funeral services will be private with burial at Memorial Gardens in West Irvine, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Joe Bryant, Steve Bryant, Charles Rainey, Tom Fleming, Alex Feger, and Stewart Hunt.

Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.orpfh.com.