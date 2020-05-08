from Jerry Eltzroth

What was once a beautiful maple tree finally ‘gave it up’ in the high winds we experienced on April 29th, 2020. This tree and the maple trees beside it are in front of Gary Wayne Stacy’s beautiful home on Sand Hill Road. The trees may have been here since 1950 when Gary’s parents, Wayne and Geneva Stacy, acquired this farm from the W. P. Adams family.

Anybody who has lived in the Sand Hill/Witt Springs area for any length of time can recall how stunningly beautiful the trees were when they exhibited their fall foliage. The trees had to be trimmed back several years ago. My Uncle Gus Smithers once stated, “If a tree needs to be trimmed, it needs to be cut down.” However, we hate to give up such beauty.