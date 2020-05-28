By: Lisa Bicknell

What’s going on at Ross Creek?

That question has been asked by many who live in the area and have watched as heavy equipment has moved tons of earth, changing the look of Ross Creek drastically over the past year.

For much of last summer, crews worked on about a mile-long section of the creek and about six acres of adjacent wetlands.

There are signs in the area identifying the work as a Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife’s project, but some questions remained.

Some wondered if the state was about to build a dam.

Kristy Stroud, a spokesperson for the KDFW, says that is not the case.

The Department is involved with a stream and wetland mitigation project on Ross Creek and its tributaries. The project does not include the building of dams or any other infrastructure, but its purpose is to restore the stream and create a better habitat for fish and other aquatic life.