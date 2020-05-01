Wendell Ray Hardy, 67, husband of Diane Wells Hardy, died Wednesday April 22, 2020. Born in Estill County, he was the son of the late Earl J. and Ora Lee Durbin Hardy. Wendell was a truck driver.

Additional survivors include two daughters, Jennifer (Ryan) Kennedy and Christy (Barry) Phillips; three step-children, Roger Dale, Joseph Martin and Valerie Jean Collins; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one sister, Marilyn (David) Shirtsinger. In addition to his parents, Wendell was preceded in death by his brothers, Terry, David, Donnie and his twin, Kendell.

Private services will be held at a later date.

JoAnna Pearl Clift Francis, age 84, of Louden Avenue in Lexington, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Bluegrass Care and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born March 18, 1936 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Elmo and Zella Rogers. She was a retired employee of the St. Joseph Hospital and a member of the Trinity Baptist Church. She had lived in Lexington most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Herbert Clift and Sylvester Francis. She was preceded in death by one sister, Maxine Shepherd and three brothers, Lloyd, Ernest and Lenial Rogers.

She is survived by her son Herbert (Regina) Clift of Fayette Co.; one sister Wavalene Crockett of Fayette Co.; one brother Chester Rogers of Montgomery Co.; three grandchildren, Lindsay Rose, Joe Clift and Diana Oliver and three great-grandchildren, Breanna Rose, Brantley Oliver and Ella Oliver.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Ralph Kenton Tipton, 82 of Mt. Vernon, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital with his wife by his side. He was born in Estill County, KY on April 3, 1938, the son of the late William Arthur and Stanley Reed Tipton. He is a retired employee of IBM, Lexington and NAACO, Berea and was a member of Livingston Baptist Church. He was a beloved husband, father, and papaw. He will be remembered for his love for God, for his family and for all children, and, of course, for Kentucky Wildcats Basketball.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Tipton; his children, Billy and Michelle Tipton of Eddyville, Vickie and Gary Howard of Harrodsburg, Leslie Tipton of Winchester, Lori Gill of Berea, Melissa and Ronnie Owens of Somerset, and Melody and Chastity Ware of California; siblings, Norelyne Goodlett and William Kenneth Tipton, both of Lexington, Eldean “Peggy” Hall of Nicholasville, and Jerry and Betty Tipton of Winchester; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Tipton of Nicholasville; 13 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great grandchild. A host of nieces and nephews, as well as special pastors, Gary “Shank” Parker and Randy McPheron, also survive. He was preceded in death by a son, Randy Tipton; a brother, Robert “Buster” Tipton; a son-in-law, Barry Gill; sisters-in-law, Betty Tipton and Dorothy Tipton; and a great grandson, Colton Crouch.

In accordance with social distancing and our current health and safety concerns, a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

The family of Mr. Tipton would like to extend a special thanks to all the Rockcastle Regional Hospital Staff and Rockcastle EMS.

Mary Karen Johnson, age 62, of Clearview Drive in Irvine, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home following a long illness. She was born November 25, 1957 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Willie and Beatrice Plowman Hurley. She was a homemaker and a member of the Full Gospel Evangelist Ministry. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband Horace Charles Johnson; one daughter, Patty Turner (Herman) of Estill Co.; one

son, Terry Johnson (Tina) of Estill Co.; one sister-in-law, Pat Olinger (Gary) of Estill Co.; one brother, Mitchell Hurley of Estill Co.; three grandchildren: Russell Wiseman, Tyler Wiseman and Alicia Rawlins (Kyle); three great-grandchildren, Kaleb Goosey, Kayla Goosey and Keeley Goosey; and a special granddaughter, Angelica Bailey.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Katherine Allen, and four brothers, Bradley, Matthew, Dale and Russell Hurley.

Private services will be conducted. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Earl Tolley Sr. of Richmond, age 56, passed away April 16, 2020 at University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington KY. Born Sept. 23, 1963 in Butler County, Ohio, he was the son of Billy Ray Tolley and Linda Prewitt Dever. Robert was a 1982 graduate of Estill County High School and served in the U.S. Marines and Army.

He was preceded in death by his aunt Janet Tolley Smith, uncle Robert “Bob” Pearl Tolley and cousin Penny Sue Tolley.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Robert Earl Tolley Jr. and Christopher Davis Tolley, both of Stanford; three sisters, Marcia Tolley of Richmond, Connie Everett(Steve) of Forest, VA, Carma Becker(Fred) of Hamilton,Ohio and one half sister, Ruth Ann Davis of Hamilton, Ohio. Also one aunt, Nannie Metcalf Tolley of Richmond, along with nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks to cousin Jennifer E. Tolley who was able to be with him during his final hour.

In addition to his family, Robert is also survived by his loving companion and devoted caregiver, Peggy Sue Kelley of Richmond and her children, Daniel Donnelly, Travis and Olivia Jones, and grandchild, Gracie Jones-Caudill.

Out of concern for our community during this pandemic, the family will be holding a memorial service at a later undetermined date.

Care Cremation and Funeral Service, Lexington KY is in charge of arrangements.

Edith Powell Noland, 94, passed away April 22nd at the Irvine Health and Rehab Center. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Henry and Dorsie Howell Powell. She was a retired employee of the Marcum Wallace Memorial Hospital, and a member of the Cedar Grove Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her brothers Edward, Rodney, and Henry Wallace Powell; and her sister Elizabeth Powell Fox.

Survivors include her daughters Doris Sue (Jessie) Isaacs, Elizabeth Noland, Shanetta (Wilton) Flynn, Donna (Carl) Young; her sons Larry and Mark Noland; a sister Mamie Hudson; her grandchildren Mike Isaacs, Kenny Ray Isaacs, Danny Stacy, Leeann Noland, Jeffrey Flynn, Sondra Young, Carl Wayne Young II, David Noland, and Monica Noland; ten great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held.

Charlie Allen Isaacs, age 79, of Dry Branch Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Baptist Health in Richmond following a long illness. He was born September 8, 1940 in Estill County and was the son of the late Virg and Mary Marcum Isaacs. He was a bricklayer, logger and farmer and had lived in Estill County all his life. He loved his family and enjoyed coon hunting.

He is survived by his wife Virginia Mae Estes Isaacs; two daughters, Rebecca Ellen Tipton of Irvine and Brenda Faye Isaacs of Irvine; one sister, Betty Taylor of Irvine; one brother Donnie Isaacs of Irvine; and one grandchild Stevie Tipton, and two great-grandchildren, Lacy and Allen Tipton.

He was preceded in death by three children, Karen Isaacs, Charlie Allen “Dobbin” Isaacs, and Richard Lee “Ricky” Isaacs, and five siblings, Ann, Billy, Bobby, Ernest and Ronnie Isaacs.

Private funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, April 22, at the Marcum Cemetery by Bro. Rick Isaacs. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.