By: Lisa Bicknell

Judge-executive Donnie Watson said it was already a stressful time for county government because of the pandemic, when on Saturday, April 18, County Clerk Brian Crowe happened to be in the courthouse and heard a water leak. Watson said Crowe found a break in the 4-inch water line over the basement, which damaged much of the equipment, knocking out phone and internet access.

On Monday, county employees were busy filling a dumpster with items that got wet during the leak.

By afternoon, phones were working again, and ServePro was on site to help dry out important records that got wet. Some of the books were moved to the county building across the street (formerly BB&T bank). Watson said that the county has temporarily lost access to connect with state government to complete transfers, etc., so patrons should expect some delays for a few days.