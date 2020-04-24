Mabel Ruth Abner Willis, 79, of Substation Road in Irvine passed away April 6, 2020, at her home after a short illness. She was born August 7, 1940 in Estill County to the late Aaron and Annie Mae Powell Abner. She was retired from Experienced Works where she served as an Employment and Training Assistant. She was a member of the Crystal Holiness Church. She lived in Estill County all her life. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Willis, one Son, Aaron Michael Willis and one daughter, Pamela Diane Willis, four granddaughters, son-in-law Doug Webb, her brother, Aaron Abner Jr, Sisters Jane Farthing and Betty Reed.

Survivors include her Son William Willis (Jenny), Ravenna, 4 daughters; Loretta Wells (Danny), Stanford, KY/ Big Pine Keys, FL; Sandra ”Cricket” Floyd (William) of Ravenna; Christina Tuttle of Louisville; and Lorena Hall (Steve) of Waco; Granddaughters Carla Jones ( Ken), Erica Barrett (Jason), Kim Fike (Casey) and Lauren Hagan (Derrick); Grandsons Michael Willis (Stacy), Matthew Floyd, Derrick Floyd, Noah Eads (Brittney), Bill Friend (Tara), Micah Hall and Luke Hall; 14 Great Grandchildren and special friend, Ruby Riddell.

Due to current health concerns, the family will have a private family service officiated by Brother Jerry Rose with burial in Hidden Falls Cemetery. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. The family would appreciate your prayers and welcomes your expression of sympathy during this difficult time.

Warren F. Toler Funeral Home will oversee arrangements.

Charlie Allen Isaacs, age 79, of Dry Branch Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Baptist Health in Richmond following a long illness. He was born September 8, 1940 in Estill County and was the son of the late Virg and Mary Marcum Isaacs. He was a bricklayer, logger and farmer and had lived in Estill County all his life. He loved his family and enjoyed coon hunting.

He is survived by his wife Virginia Mae Estes Isaacs; two daughters: Rebecca Ellen Tipton of Irvine and Brenda Faye Isaacs of Irvine; one sister: Betty Taylor of Irvine; one brother Donnie Isaacs of Irvine; and one grandchild Stevie Tipton, and two great-grandchildren: Lacy and Allen Tipton.

He was preceded in death by two children: Karen Isaacs and Charlie Allen “Dobbin” Isaacs, and 5 siblings: Ann, Billy, Bobby, Ernest and Ronnie Isaacs.

Private funeral services will be conducted. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Justin Allen Gordon, 28, of Pea Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the University of Kentucky following a sudden illness. He was born August 1, 1991 in Montgomery County to Douglas Gordon and Hazel Grace Gray. He was an employee at Walmart, and he lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his parents: Douglas Gordon, of Madison County and

Hazel Grace Gray of Rockcastle County; one sister: Amber Michelle Gordon of Estill County and

two brothers: Jeremy Ray Gordon of Estill County and Jacob Everett Gordon of Madison County; two

nephews: Eli Kirby and Ben Kirby, and one niece, Haley Raye Gordon.

Private services will be held. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jewell Dean Durham Fox, age 89, of Red Lick Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital following a short illness. She was born November 25, 1930 in Estill County to the late John Durham and Mamie Turner Durham.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Jehovah Witness Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Dennis Fox. She lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by two daughters: Sharon (Rick) Rogers of Estill County and Cheryl (Jimmy) Fox of Estill County; one sister: Jeanette Stepp of Ohio; one brother, Dale Durham of Estill County, nine grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Durham, and four brothers; Fred Durham, Lavon Durham, Tommy Durham, and Harold Durham.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.