By: Lisa Bicknell

As of Monday, April 13, no cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Estill County according to the Estill County Health Department.

However, as of Friday, April 10, 38 people have been tested, with 33 confirmed negative and five still awaiting results.

Candie McMaine, with the health department, said there are tests available in the county but all testing still has to be approved at the state level of epidemiology offices.

“Tests are limited at this time,” said McMaine. “We have to continue to use CDC and state guidelines to ensure that people are tested.”

McMaine said the health department hasn’t yet received any word regarding the availability of additional tests.

The Health Department wants to remind people to continue to practice social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask if they have one or can make one.

Stay connected to family and friends by phone and computer. To stay up to date on COVID-19 go to www.kycovid19.ky.gov.