Joshua Clyde Barnes, 33, passed away at his home on April 6th. He was a native of Estill County, the son of Roger Barnes and Donna Stanfield. He was employed as a lineman for FiveStar Electric.

Survivors other than his parents include his brother Roger Alan Barnes and his sister Tiffany Dawn Brinegar.

Blanche Alcorn, 79, passed away on April 1, 2020 at 1:13 p.m. at UK Albert Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY.

Blanche was born at home at May 3, 1940 to John and Mary V. Rawlins of Irvine, Kentucky.

She married Sherman Alcorn on December 7, 1957. They had three children together: Floyd Henry, Sherman David, and Ronald Edward.

Blanche will reunite with many of her loved ones as she joins Jesus. Those loved ones include

her husband Sherman, her brothers JB Rawlins, Dan (Irene) Rawlins, Jim Rawlins, John Rawlins, Doug (Naomi) Rawlins, Hargus (Connie) Rawlins, and her sisters Rose McKinney, Edna Hopkins, Bess Winkler, and Alice (Raymond) Winkler.

Survivors include her three sons: Floyd Alcorn of Irvine, Sherman David (Angela) Alcorn of Irvine, and Ronald (Kristina) Alcorn of East Peoria, IL. This also includes her honorary son James (Janet) McKinney of Franklin, OH. Also surviving are three sisters: Daphne (Earl) Alcorn of Carlisle, OH, Golden (Tom) Turner of Miamisburg, OH, and Irene (Doyle) Lay of Lexington.

Blanche has eight grandchildren: Crystal Alcorn, Meagan Alcorn, John Alcorn, Ashley (Jason) Townsend, Kaytlin Alcorn, Cortney Mitchell, Tiffany Alcorn, and Jeramie Alcorn. She has twelve great grandchildren.

Blanche worked for a short time at the paper mill in Miamisburg, OH. She also worked as a caregiver. Her family was her number one priority in life. She enjoyed visiting with her family, gardening, writing songs, singing and cooking. One of her favorite things to do was see how people reacted to how fabulous her cooking was. Blanche could make anything taste good. She also took pleasure in reading her Bible and discussing her faith in the Lord.

Private services will be conducted. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangem

Mabel Ruth Abner Willis, 79, of Substation Road in Irvine passed away April 6, 2020, at her home after a short illness. She was born August 7, 1940 in Estill County to the late Aaron and Annie Mae Powell Abner. She was retired from Experienced Works where she served as an Employment and Training Assistant. She was a member of the Crystal Holiness Church. She lived in Estill County all her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Willis, one son Aaron Michael Willis and one daughter Pamela Diane Willis, four granddaughters, son-in-law Doug Webb, her brother, Aaron Abner Jr, and sisters Jane Farthing and Betty Reed.

Survivors include her son William Willis (Jenny), Ravenna; four daughters; Loretta Wells (Danny), Stanford, KY/ Big Pine Keys, FL; Sandra “Cricket” Floyd (William) of Ravenna; Christina Tuttle of Louisville; and Lorena Hall (Steve) of Waco; granddaughters Carla Jones (Ken), Erica Barrett (Jason), Kim Fike (Casey) and Lauren Hagan (Derrick); grandsons Michael Willis (Stacy), Matthew Floyd, Derrick Floyd, Noah Eads (Brittney), Bill Friend (Tara), Micah Hall and Luke Hall; 14 great grandchildren and special friend, Ruby Riddell.

Due to current health concerns, the family will have a private family service officiated by Brother Jerry Rose with burial in Hidden Falls Cemetery. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. The family would appreciate your prayers and welcomes your expression of sympathy during this difficult time.

Warren F. Toler Funeral Home will oversee arrangements.

Justin Allen Gordon, 28, of Pea Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the University of Kentucky following a sudden illness. He was born August 1, 1991 in Montgomery County to Douglas Gordon and Hazel Grace Gray. He was an employee at Walmart, and he lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his parents: Douglas Gordon, of Madison County and

Hazel Grace Gray of Rockcastle County; one sister: Amber Michelle Gordon of Estill County and

two brothers: Jeremy Ray Gordon of Estill County and Jacob Everett Gordon of Madison County; two

nephews: Eli Kirby and Ben Kirby, and one niece, Haley Raye Gordon.

Private services will be held. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.