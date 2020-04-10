By: Lisa Bicknell

Hand sanitizers are hard to come by these days.

Howard Arvin, owner of Kentucky Mountain Moonshine, recognized a way to “help out and give back” by making sure the first responders in Estill and surrounding counties had some available.

Alcohol is a plentiful by-product of the moonshine making process, so Arvin decided to mix it with glycerin, peroxide and lemon juice to make hand sanitizer.

It’s a fairly simple process, he said, but it’s been a challenge to find all the ingredients, particularly the bottles which come from China.

He said that CDC guidelines say a hand sanitizer must include 60 percent alcohol or greater to kill viruses. Glycerin softens the hands, and peroxide adds a broader killing power to the mix. The lemon juice makes it smell good.

The product is more liquid than most hand sanitizers, Arvin said, but it doesn’t have as many chemicals either.

Kentucky Mountain Moonshine had to close their tasting rooms and have been unable to sell their product on site. They also lost another significant stream of income after festivals were canceled.

Currently Kentucky Mountain Moonshine is donating about 50 percent of their sanitizers to first responders and nursing homes. They are also selling some.

Anyone interested in purchasing the sanitizer should call the business and place an order so that pickup may be scheduled. The number to call is 859-608-4100.