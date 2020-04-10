Bobbie Jean Williams Johnson, the fourth of ten siblings was born August 19, 1933 to Vina Puckett and Amos Clay Williams. She and her family resided on a picturesque knoll overlooking the Kentucky River in Irvine Kentucky until the flood of 1937 took their home and all of their earthly possessions. The family then relocated to Railroad Street where she lived until she married Gene Johnson in 1953. From this union were three children; Robert “Skip,” 1954, Richard Lee, 1956, and Patricia Rae, 1960.

Bobbie was a stay at home mom until her youngest entered school. She then took a job as an aide at Irvine Grade School where her co-workers recognized her intrinsic teaching abilities. They encouraged her to enroll in college-which she did after obtaining her GED. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a teaching certificate in Elementary Education grades 1-8. During the summer months between school years she gave swimming lessons and tutored in Reading. She retired from the Estill County Board of Education with 20 years of service. After retirement she lived at Doe Creek on a knoll overlooking the Kentucky River at Lock 12.

Bobbie departed this earth on March 30, 2020 at her residence, Lee County Care and Rehab, Beattyville, Kentucky. She is survived by one son Robert “Skip” Johnson, one brother Wayne Griffin of Richmond, Kentucky, one sister Glenda Wiseman of Irvine, Kentucky; four grandchildren Robby Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Chris Hobbs, and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son Richard and daughter Patty, brothers Amos Williams, Melvin Williams, and sisters Dorothy, Mae Ross, Roxie Roundtree, Edith Dozier, and Marcella Cooper.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

Lucy Ann Horn-Dudney, age 78, of Irvine passed away on April 2nd. She was born on November 22, 1941 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Dillard Monroe and Flora Dunn Horn, both of Irvine.

Ms. Dudney is survived by two daughters Janet Lee South and Jennifer Gail McIntosh. She had four grandchildren Analee Denae Moore, Pauletta Nicole Calmes, Vanessa Faye Townsend and Amber Rhiann Barron. She had eleven great-grandchildren, Caleb Brian Moore, Jordan Lee Alloway, EmiLee Dawn Calmes, Colton Dwayne Collins, Braiden Lee Townsend, BaiLee Faith Townsend, Braxton James Townsend, Brynlee Analise Townsend, Khloe LeeAnn Plowman, Lillian Dawn Barron and Adalin Joy Barron. She also had three sisters, Betty Ruth Turner, Gracie Ann Cox and Wilma Lois Hoover, and three brothers, Dillard Monroe Horn Jr., Jeff Horn and Garet Wayne Horn, all of Estill County.

She was preceded in death by one son, Jerry Don Dudney; and two sisters, Ethel Francis Denny and Hester May Hoover.

Care Cremation and Funeral Service of Lexington, Ky was entrusted with final care. A memorial service will be at a later date.

Mrs. Effie Mae Willis Johnson, 88, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, after a short illness

She was born in Estill County, Kentucky on February 15, 1932 to the late Dewey & Linda Plymon Willis. Mrs. Johnson was a homemaker and enjoyed tending her garden and quilting. She was a member of the Union City Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Betty Lou Brandenburg, and her husband David; her sons, Jimmie Cecil Johnson, and Virgil Johnson, Jr. and his wife Christine; two brothers, Deward Willis, and his wife Alma, and Hympsel Willis, and his wife Catherine; five sisters, Mindy Rose, and her husband Donald, Lizzie Ann Rose, and her husband Finley, Lorene Rose, Florence Rose, and her husband Kenneth, and Cornell Overby, and her husband Martin; four grandchildren, Todd Aaron Brandenburg, and his wife Kelly, Alan Scott Brandenburg, and his wife Kindra, Paige Nicole Greer, and her husband Travis, and Andrea Michelle Johnson, and one great-grandchild Addison Paige Brandenburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Virgil Johnson; one son, Benny Johnson; one daughter, Margaret Johnson; two brothers and three sisters.

Private Services will be held with burial to follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, is in charge of the arrangements. www.cpcfh.com

Freddie Joe Reeves, Sr., age 72, of Richmond Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness. He was born June 27, 1947 in Perry County and was the son of the late Carlis and Lelia Price Reeves. He was a retired CSX employee and a member of the Ravenna Church of God. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife: Edna Louise Slone Reeves; one daughter: Michelle (Jack) Baker Ohio; four sons: Michael (Eden) Slone of Nicholasville; Freddie Reeves, Jr. of Richmond; Kenneth Reeves of Estill Co. and James Reeves of Estill Co.; one sister: Faye Spicer of Georgia; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Billy Joe McDonald, age 56, of Doe Run Drive in Mt. Sterling, KY, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Frenchburg as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was born January 26, 1964 in Estill County and was the son of Doris Angela Mausbach Wagner and the late Lowell L. McDonald.

He was a contractor and member of the Pea Ridge Holiness Church. He enjoyed all outdoor sports and was a devoted husband and father who took great pride in his son who served as a United States Marine.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife: Julie Ann Fread McDonald; one son: Michael J. (Hanna) McDonald of North Carolina; one sister: Tonya (T.K.) Patterson of Alabama; five brothers: Garry McDonald of California; Peter McDonald of Estill Co.; Robert McDonald of California; Jimmy McDonald of Alabama and Bobby McDonald of Alabama.

Private services were held Thursday, April 2, at the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Judy Lane Tipton Profitt, age 61, entered into her heavenly home on Friday, April 3, 2020 after a long illness. She was born June 10, 1958 to the late James Rabbit Tipton and Mary Francis Brinegar Tipton. She was a member of Body of Christ Ministries and lived in Estill County all her life. She was a devoted mother, wife, sister, Nana, and friend to many. She retired from the Estill County Health Department after 43 years of service to a community and people she loved. She never met a stranger and loved everyone. She was a member of DAV Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years Lanny Glenn Profitt. Daughter, Lana Marie Profitt, Son Joseph Glen Profitt (Jessica), four grandchildren, Landon and Alyvia Curtis, Morgan Hamilton, and Lance Moore. two sisters; Teresa Covey and Sheila Fleming (Joe) and one brother Ricky Tipton (Tammy, who was a sister too, not just a sister-in-law). Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Gail Profitt Hamilton.

She was laid to rest with her parents and daughter at the Old Homeplace Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.