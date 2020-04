Photo by Lisa Bicknell

From left, Amanda Melton, with her children, Jaxson and Emelyn, and her mother, Demetria Rogers, took advantage of some very warm days to walk on Broadway. They are training for the Double Cross which takes place on Labor Day weekend. Rogers said they walked the 10 mile course last year, and are already training for next year.

Rogers, who walks frequently, also said that she’d seen a lot of people out, either walking or sitting on their porches.