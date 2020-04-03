Everett Arthur, Jr, age 70, of Howell Hollow in Ravenna, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home following a long illness. He was born May 12, 1949 in Estill County and was the son of the late Everett and Myrtle Lee Crowe Arthur. He was a retired mechanic and a member of the Providence Baptist Church.

He is survived by is wife, Sandra McManus; two step-children, Allison Conner and Adam McManus of Madison Co.; two daughter-in-laws, Hannah McManus and Jennifer McManus; six brothers, Fred, Wallace, Cornelius, Earl, Linville and H.M. Arthur all of Estill County; four grandchildren, Amber Tevis, Megan McManus, Addison Conner and Etta Lynn McManus.

He was preceded in death by two step-sons; Shawn and Jeremy McManus and two brothers; Gerald and Frank Arthur and one sister, Geneva Arthur.

Private services were conducted Saturday, March 28. Burial was at the Crowe Cemetery. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Vivian O’Leta Johnson, age 88, of Richmond Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born February 16, 1932 in Dayton, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruby Mary Johnson Fogarty. She was a homemaker and attended the Holiness Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Johnson. Survivors include two daughters, Ruby Riddell of Irvine; and Helen Hall of Irvine; one son, Gene Austin Turner of Irvine; one sister, Roberta Mullins of Irvine, eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren;

She was preceded in death by two sons; Andy Lee Turner, III and Russell Bailey, two siblings; Ruth Ann Monroe and Jim Fogarty.

Private graveside services were conducted Sunday, March 22, at the Kirby Cemetery by Bro. Jerry Rose. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rodney James Larson, age 52, of Broadway in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Rivers Edge Nursing Facility. He was born October 29, 1967 in Harrington, Kansas and was the son of the late Kenneth and Sharon Clemonts Larson. He was a former inventory manager with Geoprobes Systems.

He is survived by his wife Adrienna Lynn Warner Larson, two daughters, Tiffany Delaine Cooper of Ohio, and Sharlynn Angeline Larson of Estill Co.; one son, Rodney General Larson of Estill Co.; two grandchildren, several brothers and sisters and step-brothers and sisters, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ica Caldwell Mays, age 94, of Cherokee Court in Irvine, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home following a short illness. She was born January 7, 1926 in Lee County and was the daughter of the late Jesse and Laura Noble Caldwell. She was a retired teacher with the Estill County School System and a member of the South Irvine Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Mays. She is survived by two daughters: Dana M. Brady of Estill Co. and Lana M. (Mike) Horn of Estill Co.; three sisters: Euvina Allen of Fayette Co., Phyllis Lovins of Ohio, and Oneida Bush of Ohio; three grandchildren: Leah Michelle (James) Winkle, Laura Whitney Mays and James Michael Horn; and two great grandchildren: Abby Lynn Winkle and Emma Kate Winkle.

She was preceded in death by her son, William “Herbie” Mays and two sisters; Clover Dale Caldwell and Daisy Riley, three brothers; Eugene, L.G. and Albert Caldwell, and two half-brothers; Vincent and Holt Caldwell.

Private funeral services were held Saturday, March 21, by Bro. Donnie Burford and Bro. Rick Prewitt.

Burial was at the Caldwell Cemetery. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Steve Young, James Michael Horn, Doug Caldwell, Jordan Martin, David Henry and James Winkle.

Elizabeth Geraldine Noland, age 76, of Wagersville Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital after suffering a heart attack. She was born November 2, 1943 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Curtiss and Hannah Ross. She was a retired Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital employee and enjoyed oil painting. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by one daughter Jannette McGreal of Estill County and one grandchild, Courtney McGreal.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Noland, three siblings: Billie Easter, Quinton Ross and Junior Ross.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Randall Shumate, age 72, of Rose Ridge in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Lee County Nursing Home following a long illness. He was born December 13, 1947 in Estill County and was the son of the late Cecil Shumate and Fairry Rose Warner. He was a retired truck driver with Dennis Transportation and a member of the Bethel Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his son Randy (Becky) Shumate of Estill Co.; one sister, Alice Faye Houston of Georgetown; one half-brother, Roger Dale Warner of Estill Co.; two grandchildren, Chris Miller and Robin Brooks, five great grandchildren: Cameron Miller, Trista Miller, Timothy Miller, Kiley Brooks and Madeline Brooks.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Roy Shumate.

Private services were conducted Friday, March 27. Burial was at the Richardson Cemetery. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.