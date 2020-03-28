Bobby Gene “Pete” Dawes, age 83, of Rose Street in Irvine, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home following a long illness. He was born March 27, 1936 in Estill County and was the son of the late Sidney and Mattie Jane Edmonson Griffin. He was a retired CSX employee and had lived in Estill County all his life. He was a member of the Irvine First Christian Church and a former member of the Estill County Golf Club.

He is survived by his wife, Della Horn Dawes; two sons, Bobby G. (Kimberly) Dawes, Jr. of Estill Co. and Phillip (Lori) Dawes of Estill Co.; two step-children: Jennifer Neal (Dustin) Finan of Powell Co.; Tim Neal of Nicholasville; one sister, Jessie (Jerry) Rose of Madison Co.; two brothers, Harlan “JuBall” (Carol) Dawes of Georgetown; and Jackie (Betty) Griffin of Estill Co.; four grandchildren: Megan (Eric) Cosby, Hailey Dawes, Alyssa (Chad) Hall and Chesney (Josh) Bingham, and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alma Ray Dawes.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, March 17, at 1 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church by Bro. Greg Humpert. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Steve Roberts, Anthony Rucker, Marty Snowden, Charlie Royalty, Tim Worrell and Josh Bingham. Honorary Pallbearers were Verlon Prewitt, Donald Handy, James Brackett and Larry Stephenson.

Ica Caldwell Mays, age 94, of Cherokee Court in Irvine, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home following a short illness. She was born January 7, 1926 in Lee County and was the daughter of the late Jesse and Laura Noble Caldwell. She was a retired teacher with the Estill County School System and a member of the South Irvine Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Mays. She is survived by two daughters, Dana M. Brady of Estill Co. and Lana M. (Mike) Horn of Estill Co.; three sisters, Euvina Allen of Fayette Co., Phyllis Lovins of Ohio, and Oneida Bush of Ohio; three grandchildren, Leah Michelle (James) Winkle, Laura Whitney Mays and James Michael Horn; and two great grandchildren, Abby Lynn Winkle and Emma Kate Winkle.

She was preceded in death by her son, William “Herbie” Mays and two sisters; Clover Dale Caldwell and Daisy Riley, three brothers; Eugene, L.G. and Albert Caldwell, and two half-brothers; Vincent and Holt Caldwell.

Private funeral services will be held. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers are Steve Young, James Michael Horn, Doug Caldwell, Jordan Martin, David Henry and James Winkle.

Hugh Hampton “Hamp” Wilson, of Tallahassee, Florida, died peacefully at his home on Friday, March 6, 2020, after a long and happy life, three days short of his 93rd birthday.

Hamp was the son of the late Hugh and Ruby Wilson of Irvine. Hamp was married to his wife of 71 years, Margaret “Peggy” Wilson, daughter of Hume and Mary Alice Park of Richmond.

Hamp served in the US Navy during World War II, after which he continued his military service in the US Army Reserve until he retired as a Colonel. He earned his undergraduate degree from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, and his graduate degree from the Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) in Melbourne, Florida, where he served as an adjunct professor.

Hamp was a retired NASA Senior Executive, and had spent over 30 years in managing federal contracts. He served tours at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC. During those tours, he served as NASA’s Director of Procurement Policy while at Headquarters, and as Director of Procurement and Contracts in Huntsville. During his final tour at Marshall, he led the team that negotiated the contractual settlement with Morton Thiokol for the shuttle Challenger accident. At NASA, he received their highest recognition, the Distinguished Service Medal, as well as the Medal for Outstanding Leadership and the Exceptional Service Medal. Subsequent to his retirement from NASA, and after locating to Tallahassee, he served as a business consultant to major aerospace companies and as an advisor to NASA contracting and engineering managers. He received pleasure from the courses that he taught and the consulting work that he did, resulting in many friends throughout the nation.

Hamp was a former member of the Rotary Club in Richmond, and was part-owner of the Army Goods Store there. He was a member of Masonic orders in Kentucky, Alabama, and Florida, and was active escorting children to various Shriners Hospitals. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Challenger Learning Center in Tallahassee and the FIT national alumni association.

Hamp loved his wife Peggy with a passion, and she accompanied him on many of his business and military trips. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and derived much pleasure from his family. He always considered his marriage to Peggy, and being the father of Lisa and Mark, and the grandfather of Catherine and Luke, as the most important achievements of his life.

In addition to his wife, Peggy, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bill Branch, and their daughter, Catherine, all of Tallahassee; his son and daughter-in-law Mark Hampton and Debbie Wilson, and their son Luke Hampton, all of Lake Park, Georgia; a sister and brother-in-law Judy and Joe Warren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Cecil and Jerry Wilson, both of Irvine, as well as his sister-in-law Bettye Park Hounchell, and brother-in-law Harold Hume Park of Richmond.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. He will be inurned in Tallahassee, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyflh.com.

Jean Spencer Smith, age 81, of Seventh Street, Ravenna, KY passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY, following a long illness. She was born March 7, 1939, in Rogers, KY, the daughter of the late Shelby and Margaret Hounshell Spencer. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church at Spout Springs in Estill County. She was a former employee of Parker Seals during the late 1950’s. She was a retired bookkeeper, having worked for Brewer’s Chevrolet, Williard Brandenburg Chevrolet, Bunt Gross Chevrolet, Layne Brothers Ford, as wells as, car dealerships throughout Central and Eastern KY. She served as an executive assistant to Major General Charles Beach, Jr. of Beattyville, KY. She also worked as an office manager for former county attorney Phillip Owens, and as bookkeeper for the Lee County Nursing Home. She served, alongside her husband of 62 years, as a faithful and devoted pastor’s wife at Heidelberg Baptist Church in Heidelberg, KY; Stone Coal Baptist Church in Lee County, KY; Friendship Baptist Church in Irvine, KY; and Nada Mission in Powell County, KY. She also served, alongside her husband, in the Director of Missions’ offices of the Enterprise Baptist Association and Boone’s Creek Baptist Association. She was a member of Women on Mission and enjoyed missions’ outreach. She blessed countless lives through her many years of faithful service. She was a gracious, hospitable host, turning her home into a community gathering place in all the places she lived.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Daymon Spencer, of Rogers, KY. She is survived by her husband James F. Smith of Ravenna, sons Jerry (Dianne) Smith of Irvine, Jeff Smith of Ravenna, brother Kenneth (Anna Jo) Spencer of Smiths Grove KY, Jim (Becky) Spencer of Middletown, OH, Susan (Bruce) Davis of Beavercreek, OH, Joyce Willadean (the late Robert) Keating of Clay City, KY, Barbara (the late Daymon) Spencer of Rogers, KY, Grandchildren Phillip (Julie) Smith of Lexington, KY, Matthew Smith of Richmond, KY, Kristin Gilvin of Milton, FL, Shelby Smith of Lexington, KY, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, March 19, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Jerry Smith. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may send donations for mission work to Salem Baptist Church, 4470 Spout Springs Road, Irvine, KY 40336.

Pallbearers were Danny Barnett, James Winkler, Mark Barnett, Jimmy Stone, Bruce Davis, and Brad Epperson.