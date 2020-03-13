Jessie Mae Caudill, age 87, of Rice Station Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 28, 1933 in Morning Sun, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Banford and Emma Berryman Estes. She was a former cook at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Rice Station Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Edward Caudill, four sisters; Rebecca Puckett, Mildred Fry, Opal Serio, Anna Belle Pervus and two brothers; Edward and William Estes. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Judy Ann Walters, age 59, of North Maple Street in Winchester, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Clark Regional Medical Center following a long illness. She was born January 21, 1961 in Estill County and was the daughter of Anna Mae Estes Walters and the late John Thomas Walters. She attended the Church of God. Survivors in addition to her mother include one sister, Sandy Moore of Irvine; two brothers: Thomas and Billy Walters of Irvine; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She also had special friends, Nancy Isaacs and Linda Reynolds.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Bill Curtis. Burial was at the Steve Walters Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Robbie Walters, Dustin Moore, David Moore, Buck Walters, Eddie Walters and Danny Plowman. Scotty Ruth was an honorary pallbearer.

George Delbert Kirby, 84, of Corbin, formerly of Irvine, widower of Georgia Frances Hoover Kirby, passed away March 1st after a long illness. Mr. Kirby was a native of Estill County, the son of the late Clarence and Alice Farthing Kirby. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for the Southeast Coal Company. He was preceded in death by his brothers Arnold Underwood Kirby, Clarence Kirby, and Willard Kirby; his sister Betty Kirby; and a grandson Shannon Carl Kirby.

Survivors include his sons Delbert Preston (Betty) Kirby, and Dana Hoover; his sister Elsie Gibson; his grandchildren Preston (Pamela) Kirby, Brian (Lindsey) Kirby, Rhonda Hoover, Steve Hoover, Jody Hoover, and James Hoover; several great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 8th, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call anytime after 1 p.m. until service time.

Pallbearers will be David Kirby, William Kirby, Phillip Kirby, Bill Kirby, Marvin Marcum, Jody Hoover, and Robert Peace.

Darrell Lee Todd, age 69, of Lee Court in Richmond, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born October 14, 1950 in Estill County to the late Elmer Todd and Lillian Estes Todd. He retired from Trane and was a member of the Ravenna Nazarene Church. He was a former member of the Sons of the American Legion. He lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Pamela R. Berryman Todd; two sons: Michael Lewis (Melinda) Todd of Richmond and Jeffery Darrell (Margaret) Todd of Tennessee; two

grandchildren: John Thaddeus Todd and Katherine Grace Todd; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Meredith Jane Dunaway and Melba Jean Blevins Bush and one brother, Daniel Lewis Todd.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, March 9, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Larry Frymyer.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Dovie Catherine Peters Boyd, 83, widow of Ike Boyd Jr., passed away Thursday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Willie and Rhode Lynch Peters.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her sons David Roberts, and Benjamin Roberts; her siblings T.J. Peters, Mafrey Mays, and Haley Rosendbalm; her half siblings Elbert Jamison, Monk Jamison, Charlie Jamison, Claude Jamison, and Irene Ducan,

Survivors include her children Ike (Joni) Boyd, Alfred Jason Boyd; her grandchildren Ashley (Stephen) Fox, Ike (Drema) Boyd IV, April Boyd, T.J. Boyd, Tyler (Samantha) Boyd, Tiffany Boyd; her great grandchildren Elijah Boyd, Charity Boyd, Emma Boyd, and Haylee Boyd; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held on Monday, March 9th at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Burial followed in the South Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Steve Fox, John Fox, Ike Boyd IV, Tyler Boyd, and Bill Fox.

Ollie Mae McIntosh, age 89, of Lazy Circle Drive in Ooltewah, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Hospice of Chattanooga following a short illness. She was born May 5, 1930 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Floyd D. and Martha Puckett Moreland. She was a retired GE employee and attended the Church of God. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hester McIntosh. She is survived by two daughters: Dian Jager of Missouri; Loretta Shepard of Tennessee; one son: Richard McIntosh of North Carolina; two sisters, Mary Jane Puckett and Illene Wolfinbarger of Estill Co.; one brother: Floyd D. Moreland, Jr. of Estill Co., and 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sisters; Della Ree Moreland, Minnie Golden Moreland, Susie Tuggle and two brothers; John and Fred Moreland.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, March 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Crowe Cemetery.

Wanda Lynn Horn, age 80, of Third Street in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Medical Center following a long illness. She was born May 18, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Buford and Virginia McIntosh Tipton.

Horn was a former employee of Carhartt, Inc. and retired from the Estill County School System. She was a member of the Cow Creek Baptist Church and a former member of the Eastern Star. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Horn.

She is survived by one daughter, Marilyn (Gary) Cornett of Stamping Ground; one son, Chris Horn of Ravenna; three sisters: Shirley Horn of Irvine, Eldora Abney of Dayton, OH, and Drucilla Tipton of Dayton, OH; two brothers: Elwood Tipton of Irvine and Elza Tipton of Winchester; six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons; Randy and Greg Horn.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Chris Green. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Marcia Lynne Dunaway McIntosh, age 50, of Millstone Road in Richmond passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born January 14, 1970 in Jefferson County and was the daughter of the late Kenneth Lynn and Ruth McIntosh Dunaway. She was an organ donor. She is survived by her aunts: Nellie McIntosh of Irvine; Agnes McIntosh of Irvine, and Bonnie Dunaway of Tennessee; her uncle: Ricky Dunaway of Texas; her cousins: Doreen (Arnold) Alley

and Douglas (Kim) Dunaway; Jennifer (Dave) Catlett and Sandra (Billy) McKinney.

Graveside services were conducted on Saturday, February 29, at 11 a.m. at the West Irvine Cemetery by Perry Revel. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Arnold Alley, Arnold Alley, Jr. and Charles Hayden

Teresa G. (Kirby) Raglin, was born July 3, 1971 passed from this life into her healing on March 1, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was 48 years old. She is the first born of four children of Richard and Elsie (Estes) Kirby. She was educated in the Estill County, KY school system as well as attending Eastern Kentucky University where she studied Chemical Engineering. She loved school and was an honor roll student and Beta Club member.

Teresa has served her community as mentor to youth, teacher, driver, adviser, cheerleader, minister and provided hugs to all who needed them.

She is survived by her beloved husband Darin; her two daughters, Elizabeth Ann and Hannah Michelle both of Midway. She is also survived by her father, Richard and mother Elsie Kirby of Irvine; a sister, Charlotte Kirby of London; two brothers, Charles (Mary) Kirby of Waco and Anthony Kirby of Irvine; five brother-in-love’s, Glenn (Teri) Raglin of Atlanta, GA, Leonard Raglin of Atlanta, GA, Kelly (Kathy) Raglin of White House, TN, Micahel (Deborah) Smith of Taylorsville, Jimmy (Doris) Smith of Louisville; and five Sister-in-love’s, Lydia Raglin Williams of Atlanta, GA, Stephanie Raglin of Eugene, OR, Shana Raglin of Lexington, Sondra (Robert) Thacker of Lexington and Donna Miller of Richmond.

Services were held on March 6 at Pilgrim Baptist Church.

Pallbearers were Ray Richardson, Eric Courtwright, John Lafferty, Drew Lafferty Keaton Raglin, Kole Raglin, Ameen Berrios, and Quinn Martin. Honorary pallbearers were Floyd Raglin, Eric Raglin, Sean Williams, Bradley Raglin, and Kendall Kirby.

Randy Glen Horn, age 61, of Third Street in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home. He was born December 3, 1958 in Madison County and was the son of the late Earl and Wanda Lynn Tipton Horn. He was a carpenter and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by one sister, Marilyn (Gary) Cornett of Stamping Ground, and one brother, Chris Horn of Ravenna. He was preceded in death by one brother, Greg Horn.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 12, 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Chris Green. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Jeffery Wayne White, age 56, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home. He was born October 18, 1963 and was the son of Evelyn Ruth White Cox. He was a farmer and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother include three sisters: Teresa Devine of Harrodsburg, Jennifer Perez of Wilmore, and Tammy Alwine of Indiana.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.