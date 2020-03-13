American Legion St. Patrick’s Day Dance

There will be a St. Patrick’s Day Dance at the Legion on Saturday, March 14 at 9 p.m.

American Legion Live Music

The Irvine American Legion invites everyone to come out and enjoy live music on March 28th at Legion Post #79 in Ravenna, Ky. There will be music by Irvine’s Clay Case, Lance Rogers, Josh Richardson, Jonah Kershow and Ed Hughes. Music begins at 8 p.m. and lasts until closing, with a $10 cover charge.

Are You Ready To Thrive With Diabetes?

Join us for a FREE Diabetes Self-Management Workshop where you will receive information on diet, exercise, and medications. Dates are March 31, April 2, April 7, and April 9, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital Mercy Room. Snacks and refreshments will be provided during class. This workshop is no cost to you, but pre-registration is encouraged. All who pre-register will have their name put in a drawing for a $25 Visa gift card. To pre-register or for more information, call the Estill County Health Dept. at 606-723-5181 or Interfaith Wellness Ministry at 606-723-8505. The workshop is sponsored by the Estill County Diabetes Coalition: Estill County Health Dept., Mercy Health, Estill County Extension Office and Interfaith Wellness Ministry.

Attention Estill County Democrats

Democratic Precinct Conventions will take place on March 21st, at 10 a.m. at the Estill County Golf Course Club House at 1602 Kirkland Ave. The Democratic Precinct Convention is the first step toward becoming active in the Democratic Party and possibly serving on a County Democratic Executive Committee or the KDP State Central Executive Committee. Any Democrat registered in the precinct by March 19th can attend, nominate, and run for election to the Precinct Committee. We also are looking for volunteers to help with setup and registration as well as volunteers to serve as Temporary Precinct Chairs at your Precinct Conventions. For more information about the Conventions, or to volunteer, please contact Victoria Stevens at (606) 643-5388 or e-mail estillcountydemocrats@gmail.com. If you do not know the name of your precinct, or whether you are registered to vote in your precinct, you may go to www.GoVoteKY.com and fill in the requested information; or contact the County Clerk’s office.

Community Chorus

Estill County Community Chorus will be starting practice for their Spring Concert on March 12th from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Irvine Methodist Church. They will learn some really good Bluegrass/Mountain music that will stir your soul, so if you play or sing PLEASE join us.

Creative Writing Contest

There will be a Homemakers Cultural Arts and Heritage creative writing contest. If you are a current paid homemaker member, you are eligible to enter the Cultural Arts and Heritage Creative Writing Contest. Call 606-723-4557 for more information.

Family Caregiving 101 Workshop

On Tuesday, March 24, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza’s Session Room in Irvine, there will be a free family caregiving 101 workshop for any family caregiver, whether you help a loved one a few hours here-and-there or on a live-in basis. Four sessions will cover managing caregiver stress, practical tips, planning for the future, and how to honor the wish to remain at home. Door prizes, a meal, Caregiver Survival Kits, and resource packets included. Hosted by U-Care and sponsored by Hospice Care Plus. Registration required and seating is limited to 25. Register at 859-986-1500, hospice@hospicecp.org, or online at hospicecareplus.org.

Free GED

Schedule and take your FREE GED test. Save $120! This offer is temporary. Call the Estill County Adult Education Skills U Center at 606-723-7323. The next GED test in Estill County is Saturday, March 21st.

Free Pricing Workshop

Attention, artists and creators! Do you often ask yourself, “How do I price my work?” Join the Estill Arts Council as we welcome Tim Gotzbach, Artist/Educator, and former Director of Berea College Crafts to discuss how to accurately price your work for the marketplace while insuring fair compensation for artists. Visual and craft artists often worry that their prices are too high, thus driving away buyers, or they find them too low to cover expenses and provide sustainable compensation. This session seeks to demystify many of the questions surrounding how to price and value one’s work. The workshop will be Tuesday, March 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Contact Mary Reed at 606 723-4678 or Francine Bonny at 606 723-5694 or Facebook to register.

Four Seasons Garden Club

The Four Seasons Garden Club will meet Thursday, March 19, at 3 p.m. at the Extension Office. “Drought Resistant Plants” will be presented by Eric Baker, Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources. The program is open to the public and free of charge. The object of the club is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening among amateurs; to aid in the protection of native trees, plants, and birds; and to promote cleanliness, beauty, and improvement of property in Estill County. New members are welcome to join the club which meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month. Francine Bonny is the club president. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Club, Inc.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. L.G. Richardson will tell about the recently opened River City Music and Arts Center on Main Street in Irvine. Recent donations given by Kiwanis have been to the Mountain Mushroom Festival Fungus 5K/2K, Academic Team Boosters, and Estill County Ministerial Association. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations where Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Becky Werner is the current club president. We invite you to join Kiwanis!

Mountain Mushroom Festival Events Registration

The Mountain Mushroom Festival invites the community to get involved in the activities and events of the festival on April 25-26. Guidelines and registration forms for the Mountain Mushroom Festival events are available in Irvine City Hall and on the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. The applications are for the Arts & Crafts Booths, Fungus 5K & 2K Run/Walk, Parade, Agate Hunts, and Agate, Gem, & Mineral Show. Other activities that have prizes and/or rosettes are the Mushroom Hunting Contest, Cake Decorating Contest, Photo Contest, and Window Decorating Contest. Categories from youth to adults are noted on the guidelines. Contact the festival at 606 723-1233 for further information.

Plant Orders

The extension office is taking orders for strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, asparagus, Candy onion, and rhubarb plants. Plants will be delivered in early April. If you are interested or have questions, call our office at 723-4557. Orders must be made and prepaid by March 13, 2020.

Strawberry-Allstar or Earliglow $16 per hundred or $4 per 25 plants; Blueberry-Patriot or Bluecrop-$7 per plant; Blackberry-Natchez-$3 each; Raspberry-Tulamagic-$3 each; Asparagus-Jersey Knight, $1 per crown; Candy Onions-$4 per bundle; Rhubarb-McDonald-$5 each.

Soil Testing

Farmers, gardeners, and homeowners should consider soil testing to determine what nutrients are in their soils and what nutrients are lacking that must be added for proper growth of crops, pasture, vegetables, ornamentals, or lawns. Estill County farmers can test soil through the extension office for free. The offer has some limitations. It takes about two weeks to get results.