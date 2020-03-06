By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Painting parties are kind of a thing right now.

A hostess (or two) invites a limited number of people to gather at a designated time and place where paint supplies are laid out and ready for guests to exercise their creativity.

The host/hostess provides food, drink and music, and, once aprons are donned, budding artists get to work. Or play. There’s plenty of chatter and laughter to accompany the process.

Such was the scene Monday night at Cottage 52 Boutique and Gifts, located just off Richmond Rd. The shop, filled with antiques and plenty of gritty and glamorous accents, is owned by Joey Arvin.

On occasion, Joey hosts painting parties there with the help of a guest hostess.

On Monday night, that guest hostess was Chelsea Reece, who says that painting and hanging out with friends helps her to relax.

Once the paint is dry and the last bow tied, guests pose for a picture with their finished pieces, then they get to take them home when they leave.

It’s a combination crafting/shopping experience that leaves everyone smiling.

Guests can also browse the Cottage 52 Boutique for all sorts of vintage and primitive items, as well as purses, boots, jackets, hats and monogrammed shirts. In fact, Joey can monogram or personalize just about anything.

To book a painting party or just come by to shop, contact Joey Arvin on her Facebook page, Cottage 52 Boutique and Gifts, or call the shop at 859-893-2839.