Judy Ann Walters, age 59, of North Maple Street in Winchester, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Clark Regional Medical Center following a long illness. She was born January 21, 1961 in Estill County and was the daughter of Anna Mae Estes Walters and the late John Thomas Walters. She attended the Church of God.

Survivors in addition to her mother include one sister, Sandy Moore of Irvine; two brothers, Thomas Walters of Irvine and Billy Walters of Irvine; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and special friends Nancy Isaacs and Linda Reynolds.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Bill Curtis. Burial was at the Steve Walters Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Robbie Walters, Dustin Moore, David Moore, Buck Walters, Eddie Walters and Danny Plowman. Scotty Ruth was an honorary pallbearer.

Henry “Hoss” Cooper, 95, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Henry was born in Irvine, KY. He worked on the family farm before joining the U.S. Army during WWII, he was stationed in Central Burma. Henry received two Bronze Stars; a Good Conduct Medal; and a Victory Medal WWII. After returning from WWII, Henry worked for TVA, Fort Sanders Sevier Hospital, Eastview Memorial Gardens and was always willing to help others. Henry was so proud of his beloved wife, Doris Cooper and the fact that they never had a cross word. Together they lived in Sevierville and were member of The Gathering where he was honored to have his very own chair. He loved his church family and friends. Henry Melvin Cooper was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Henry was proceeded in death by his parents, Oscar and Effie Cooper and his siblings, Katherine Hill, Clara Henry, Minnie Sander, William Cooper, Arthur Lee Cooper and Owen Cooper. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Cooper; his siblings , Calvin Ray Cooper, Billie Gene Cooper, Wilma Jo Parsons, Nancy Rhodes and Virginia Withers; his children, Robin Whaley, Ann Schmidt, Mary Lou (Brian) Miller, Mike (Teresa) Adams, Dennis (Jill) Adams; grandchildren, Scott Schmidt, Melissa (Brad) Goldsmith, Amy (Tommy) Jennings, Blake Adams, Brandon (Heather) Adams, Brooke (Johnathan) Palmer; gread grandchildren, Zachary and Hunter Jennings, Emmy Goldsmith, Grady, Maddi and Reilly Adams, Bianca, Braxton and Briley Keyes.

Memorial services were held on Tuesday, March 3 at Eastview Memorial Gardens in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee.

Peggy Lee Stone, age 64, of Cantrill Street in Irvine passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home following a short illness. She was born March 25, 1955 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Phillips and Dorothy Arvin Young. She was a former employee of the R&B Country Kitchen and a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church #1. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her husband, Tiffie Glenn Stone; one daughter, April (Bill) Berryman of Estill Co.; one son, Phillip Lee Stone of Estill Co.; three sisters: Connie Mosley of Estill Co.; Lillian Miller, of Estill County; Penny Young of Estill County; two brothers, James Young and Ricky Young of Estill Co.; and three grandchildren, Phillip Glenn Stone, Skylar King, and Jaiden Stone.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, February 28, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Billy L. Stamper. Burial was at the Stone Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ryan Miller, Zachary Richardson, Matthew Young, Leonard Young, Gage Dixon and Phillip G. Stone.

Marcia Lyne Dunaway McIntosh, age 50, of Millstone Road in Richmond passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born January 14, 1970 in Jefferson County and was the daughter of the late Kenneth Lynn and Ruth McIntosh Dunaway. She was an organ donor.

She is survived by her aunts: Nellie McIntosh of Irvine; Agnes McIntosh of Irvine, and Bonnie Dunaway of Tennessee; her uncle: Ricky Dunaway of Texas; her cousins: Doreen (Arnold) Alley

and Douglas (Kim) Dunaway; Jennifer (Dave) Catlett and Sandra (Billy) McKinney.

Graveside services were conducted on Saturday, February 29, at 11 a.m. at the West Irvine Cemetery by Perry Revel. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Arnold Alley, Arnold Alley, Jr. and Charles Hayden.