American Legion Gaming

American Legion Post #79 has applied for gambling licenses. On March 8 from 2 to 6 p.m., Grover Gaming will be set up for a demonstration and will provide food and drinks. There will be prizes. The American Legion will provide transportation for anyone who needs it.

American Legion Concerts

Jack Smith and James Overbee will be performing at the American Legion Post #79 on March 7 at 8 p.m.

The Irvine American Legion invites everyone to come out and enjoy live music on March 28th at Legion Post #79. Music begins at 8 p.m. and features Clay Case, Lance Rogers, Josh Richardson, Jonah Kershow, and Ed Hughes. Doors open at 7 p.m., and food will be provided while it lasts. There is a $10 cover charge. For more information, contact 606-614-5592.

American Legion St. Patrick’s Day Dance

There will be a St. Patrick’s Day Dance at the Legion on Saturday, March 14 at 9 p.m.

Attention Estill County Democrats

Democratic Precinct Conventions will take place on March 21st, at 10 a.m. at the Estill County Golf Course Club House at 1602 Kirkland Ave. The Democratic Precinct Convention is the first step toward becoming active in the Democratic Party and possibly serving on a County Democratic Executive Committee or the KDP State Central Executive Committee. Any Democrat registered in the precinct by March 19th can attend, nominate, and run for election to the Precinct Committee. We also are looking for volunteers to help with setup and registration as well as volunteers to serve as Temporary Precinct Chairs at your Precinct Conventions. For more information about the Conventions, or to volunteer, please contact Victoria Stevens at (606) 643-5388 or e-mail estillcountydemocrats@gmail.com. If you do not know the name of your precinct, or whether you are registered to vote in your precinct, you may go to www.GoVoteKY.com and fill in the requested information; or contact the County Clerk’s office.

Basement Sale

Basement sale at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna on Friday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be a sale on all winter wear as well as lots of nice clothes (including children’s clothes), scarves, gloves, jackets and coats. Also books, toys, some kitchen items and so much more.

Community Chorus

Estill County Community Chorus will be starting practice for their Spring Concert on March 12th from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Irvine Methodist Church. They will learn some really good Bluegrass/Mountain music that will stir your soul, so if you play or sing PLEASE join us.

Creative Writing Contest

There will be a Homemakers Cultural Arts and Heritage creative writing contest. If you are a current paid homemaker member, you are eligible to enter the Cultural Arts and Heritage Creative Writing Contest. Call 606-723-4557 for more information.

Everybody’s Favorite Yard Sale

Come on out to 11400 Irvine Rd. Winchester KY-the former Trapp School-for a huge sale of electronics, housewares, hardware, cleaning supplies, new beauty and health supplies, adult clothing, baby items and a large assortment of kids clothes. The yard sale will be Mar. 6 and 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit non-profit Lady Veterans Connect. Credit and debit cards are accepted.

Family Caregiving 101 Workshop

On Tuesday, March 24, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza’s Session Room in Irvine, there will be a free family caregiving 101 workshop for any family caregiver, whether you help a loved one a few hours here-and-there or on a live-in basis. Four sessions will cover managing caregiver stress, practical tips, planning for the future, and how to honor the wish to remain at home. Door prizes, a meal, Caregiver Survival Kits, and resource packets included. Hosted by U-Care and sponsored by Hospice Care Plus. Registration required and seating is limited to 25. Register at 859-986-1500, hospice@hospicecp.org, or online at hospicecareplus.org.

Free Pricing Workshop

Attention Artists and Creators! Do you often ask yourself, “How do I price my work?” Join the Estill Arts Council as we welcome Tim Gotzbach, Artist/Educator, and former Director of Berea College Crafts to discuss how to accurately price your work for the marketplace while insuring fair compensation for artists. Visual and craft artists often worry that their prices are too high, thus driving away buyers, or they find them too low to cover expenses and provide sustainable compensation. This session seeks to demystify many of the questions surrounding how to price and value one’s work. The workshop will be Tuesday, March 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Contact Mary Reed at 606 723-4678 or Francine Bonny at 606 723-5694 or Facebook to register.

Greeting Card Workshop

Join instructor Yvonne Harrison on Tuesday, March 10 as she teaches how to make greeting cards. All supplies are included in the cost. The class is open to anyone, ages 10 and up, and it costs $7. Everyone will make six cards. The class begins at 6 p.m. and must be pre-paid by March 6th.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Dalton Riddle, member of the award winning Estill County Marching Engineers will play his trumpet. If you are interested in becoming a member of a service organization that has a sense of community, a source of fulfillment and a history of impact, join us. Becky Werner is club president.

Mountain Mushroom Festival Events Registration

The Mountain Mushroom Festival invites the community to get involved in the activities and events of the festival on April 25-26. Guidelines and registration forms for the Mountain Mushroom Festival events are available in Irvine City Hall and on the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. The applications are for the Arts & Crafts Booths, Fungus 5K & 2K Run/Walk, Parade, Agate Hunts, and Agate, Gem, & Mineral Show. Other activities that have prizes and/or rosettes are the Mushroom Hunting Contest, Cake Decorating Contest, Photo Contest, and Window Decorating Contest. Categories from youth to adults are noted on the guidelines. Contact the festival at 606 723-1233 for further information.

Plant Orders

The extension office is taking orders for strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, asparagus, Candy onion, and rhubarb plants. Plants will be delivered in early April.

If you are interested or have questions, call our office at 723-4557.

Orders must be made and prepaid by March 13, 2020.

Strawberry-Allstar or Earliglow $16 per hundred or $4 per 25 plants.

Blueberry-Patriot or Bluecrop-$7 per plant

Blackberry-Natchez-$3 each

Raspberry-Tulamagic-$3 each

Asparagus-Jersey Knight, $1 per crown

Candy Onions-$4 per bundle

Rhubarb-McDonald-$5 each.

Soil Testing

Farmers, gardeners, and homeowners should consider soil testing to determine what nutrients are in their soils and what nutrients are lacking that must be added for proper growth of crops, pasture, vegetables, ornamentals, or lawns. Estill County farmers can test soil through the extension office for free. The offer has some limitations. It takes about two weeks to get results.

South East Lunch Meeting

Ex-South East Coal Employees and Friends of South East Coal will have their monthly meeting at Michaels Restaurant in Ravenna at 12 noon on Thursday, March 5.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club

“Best of the Show” will be the program for the Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club on Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Plans will be made for the Agate Hunts before the Mountain Mushroom Festival and the KY Agate, Gem, & Mineral Show during the festival. Visitors are welcome to attend. Membership forms will be available for anyone interested in joining the group. Yearly dues are $15 for individuals and $20 for families.