Gospel Singing

House of Prayer on Dark Hollow Road in Irvine will be having a gospel singing March 14th at 6:00 p.m. The Watson Family will be the featured singers. Refreshments afterwards. Everyone is welcome.

The Pioneer Church will be having a monthly singing Saturday, March 7th at 6 o’clock. The guests singers will be Roy Jackson and Singers. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.