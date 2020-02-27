By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Christina Officer of Ravenna has again “brought home the hardware” from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City after entering one of her Plott Hounds. (She co-owns the dog with Susan Ragsdale of New Harford, Iowa.)

Ch. County Line Tuesday’s Legacy won “Best of Class” on February 10, in the dog’s first appearance at Westminster, the nation’s most prestigious canine show.

Tuesday’s Legacy was sired by Ch. CCH County Line Roosevelt, who also won best of Breed in Westminster last year.

Plott Hounds are a large scent hound, a type of coonhound, that were originally bred to hunt bear. The breed is North Caroline’s official state dog.

The Westminster Dog Show is the nation’s second-longest continuously running sporting event, just behind the Kentucky Derby, according to Time.com.