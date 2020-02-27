Bobby Ray Dickerson, age 47, passed away Monday, February 17th, 2020 at his home. He was born October 21, 1972 in Berea to Betty Webb Wasson and Bobby Wayne Dickerson. Mr. Dickerson loved to spend time with his children and family, collect rocks, watch Nascar and boxing. He was a very kindhearted person and loved to help others. He was a member of the Pilot Knob Baptist Church.

Bobby Ray is survived by his parents, Betty Webb Wasson and stepdad Algin Wasson, Jr., of Berea; his father, Bobby Wayne Dickerson, of Irvine; his children, Zachary Dakota Blake Dickerson and his wife Amber of Sale, Australia; and Hannah Dickerson of Berea; one sister, Regina Parker of Berea; and one grandson Brandon Charles William Dickerson of Sale, Australia. A host of aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Lakes officiating. Burial will follow in the family cemetery on Red Lick.

The family would like to thank the Pilot Knob Baptist Church and Pastor Greg Lakes for all their loving care through a very difficult time.

David A. Frazier “Dave”, age 41 of Moraine, OH passed away February 8, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1978 in Irvine, KY to his father, Charles Frazier and his mother, Brenda Lane.

He is survived by his father, Charles (Teresa) Frazier; mother, Brenda Lane; brother, Charles Taylor; sister, Devin Leann; nephew, Grayson Rhett; grandfather, David Denton; uncle, James Denton and numerous extended family and dear friends.

Dave had a passion for playing guitar, singing and spending time in a band with his friends. He enjoyed reading, writing and skateboarding.

Family received friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, Dayton, OH, with a funeral following.

To share a memory of Dave or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Doris Faye Horn, age 76, of Riverview Road in Irvine passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home following a short illness. She was born March 8, 1943 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Troy and Corria Meredith Horn. She was a property appraiser and a member of the Estill County Historical Society. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Estill County Food Bank. She is survived by one brother: Donald Ray (Millie) Horn of Estill Co.; six nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Garry Lynn Horn.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Roy “Junior” Stamper Jr., 69, husband of Sylvia Rogers Stamper, passed away early Saturday morning at his home, after a long illness. Mr. Stamper was a native of Estill County, son of the late Roy Sr. and Zetta Hall Stamper. Junior retired from the Trane company, and was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. He enjoyed whittling, fishing, hunting, and playing the lottery. He was preceded in death by his brother Ray Edward Stamper.

Survivors other than his wife Sylvia include his children Greg (Sheila) Stamper, Kenny (Amanda) Stamper, Scott Stamper, Brian Stamper, and Kevin (Karen) Stamper; his sisters Deloris McCullah, Charlene (James) Rogers, and Judy Stamper; his brothers Ellis Stamper, and Dewey Stamper; 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday at Mt. Carmel Christian with Pastor Mark Pearson officiating. Burial followed in the Cobbhill Cemetery. Arrangements were at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy “Junior” Stamper Jr., please visit our Tribute Store.

Jimmy Wayne McCreary, age 75, of Twin Creek Road in Irvine passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born December 6, 1944 in Madison County and was the son of the late Fred and Nancy Gilliam McCreary. He was owner of McCreary Builders and a member of the Irvine First Baptist Church. He was a former member of the National Guards.

He is survived by his wife Bertha Lynn “Bo” Reynolds McCreary; two sons, Jimmy Douglas (June) McCreary of Estill Co. and Jeffrey Wayne (Teresa) McCreary of Midway; two sisters: Betty Jean Becknell of Madison Co. and Lois (Kenneth) Jones of Madison County; one brother: Gale (Nettie) McCreary of Madison Co.; and five grandchildren: Parker Douglas McCreary, Allie Madden McCreary, Jesse McCreary, Cody Bowles and Tanner Williams.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Freddie and William Douglas McCreary.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, February 20, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Merle Travis. Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.