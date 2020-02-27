4-H News

The Estill County 4-H Teen Club is holding a food drive where all donations go to God’s Food Pantry in Estill County. The Teen Club will be accepting non-perishable food items Feb 3rd through March 2.

Donation boxes will be located at the Estill County Extension Office, Save a lot Grocery, Price Less IGA, and the Dollar General. There will be two boxes at each location to help us determine who’s the best Middle School Teens vs. High School Teens.

American Legion

The Boone Alley Band will be at the American Legion Post 79 on February 29 at 8 p.m. Come join us for great music and fun!

Basement Sale

Basement sale at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna on Friday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be a sale on all winter wear as well as lots of nice clothes (including children’s clothes), scarves, gloves, jackets and coats. Also books, toys, some kitchen items and so much more.

Chemical Agent Destruction Meeting

On Wednesday, March 4, at 1:30 p.m., local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. The meeting will take place at Eastern Kentucky University Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B at the Lobby Level, on Kit Carson Drive in Richmond, KY. For more information call Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944.

Community Chorus

Estill County Community Chorus will be starting practice for their Spring Concert on March 12th from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Irvine Methodist Church. They will learn some really good Bluegrass/Mountain music that will stir your soul, so if you play or sing PLEASE join us.

Creative Writing Contest

There will be a Homemakers Cultural Arts and Heritage creative writing contest. If you are a current paid homemaker member, you are eligible to enter the Cultural Arts and Heritage Creative Writing Contest. Call 606-723-4557 for more information.

Everybody’s Favorite Yard Sale

Come on out to 11400 Irvine Rd. Winchester KY-the former Trapp School-for a huge sale of electronics, housewares, hardware, cleaning supplies, new beauty and health supplies, adult clothing, baby items and a large assortment of kids clothes. The yard sale will be Mar. 6 and 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit non-profit Lady Veterans Connect. Credit and debit cards are accepted.

Family Caregiving 101 Workshop

On Tuesday, March 24, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza’s Session Room in Irvine, there will be a free family caregiving 101 workshop for any family caregiver, whether you help a loved one a few hours here-and-there or on a live-in basis. Four sessions will cover managing caregiver stress, practical tips, planning for the future, and how to honor the wish to remain at home. Door prizes, a meal, Caregiver Survival Kits, and resource packets included. Hosted by U-Care and sponsored by Hospice Care Plus. Registration required and seating is limited to 25. Register at 859-986-1500, hospice@hospicecp.org, or online at hospicecareplus.org.

Farmers Market Meeting

The Estill County Farmer’s Market will meet on February 26 at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane. New vendors are always welcome. The market is in need of more growers to meet the demands of our customers. There will also be a micro-processor training on February 27, 2020, for anyone interested in learning how to can high acid foods such as tomato juice, salsa, green beans and pickles to sell. Call Farmer’s Market President Diane Johnson at (859) 302-2620 with any questions.

Festival Planning Meeting

“30 Years of Spore Lore” will be the theme of the 30th annual Mountain Mushroom Festival which will be April 25-26. The festival committee has been making plans. They invite anyone interested to attend the committee meeting on Monday, March 2 at 6 p.m. in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street. More volunteers are welcome to assist in the events and activities. For further information contact Francine Bonny, chairman, at 606 723-1233.

Greeting Card Workshop

Join instructor Yvonne Harrison on Tuesday, March 10 as she teaches how to make greeting cards. All supplies are included in the cost. The class is open to anyone, ages 10 and up, and it costs $7. Everyone will make six cards. The class begins at 6 p.m. and must be pre-paid by March 6th.

Historical and Genealogical Society

The Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society will meet at the Museum, 133 Broadway, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3rd. Potluck will be served. Anyone planning to attend the May meeting at Aldersgate will need to purchase their tickets by April 25th.

Kickin’ it for the Kids

West Irvine Intermediate is working with all schools in the district and our very own Byron Roberts to organize a great event! Kickin’ it for the Kids is a music festival to nurture the love of Appalachian music in our community. Some of our wonderful Estill County restaurants will also be represented with food trucks. This is also an opportunity for our schools to raise money for various programs. There are limited spaces for other community members to host booths at the event. If you are interested in hosting a booth, please contact West Irvine Intermediate for more information. (606-723-4800 155 River View Rd., Irvine Ky 40336) Booth requests must be submitted by March 27, 2020. We hope to see you at Kickin’ It for Kids!

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, February 27, 5:30 p.m. at the Steam Engine Pizza. A devotional will be given by Suzanne Waite and the Board of Directors will meet and make plans for future activities. Kiwanis members work together to achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone. Make a difference in the community by getting involved with the Kiwanis Club that has 97 years of service to our community. New members are needed and welcomed. Anyone interested can contact any Kiwanis member.

Plant Orders

The extension office is taking orders for strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, asparagus, Candy onion, and rhubarb plants. Plants will be delivered in early April.

If you are interested or have questions, call our office at 723-4557.

Orders must be made and prepaid by March 13, 2020.

Strawberry-Allstar or Earliglow $16 per hundred or $4 per 25 plants.

Blueberry-Patriot or Bluecrop-$7 per plant

Blackberry-Natchez-$3 each

Raspberry-Tulamagic-$3 each

Asparagus-Jersey Knight, $1 per crown

Candy Onions-$4 per bundle

Rhubarb-McDonald-$5 each.

Soil Testing

Farmers, gardeners, and homeowners should consider soil testing to determine what nutrients are in their soils and what nutrients are lacking that must be added for proper growth of crops, pasture, vegetables, ornamentals, or lawns. Estill County farmers can test soil through the extension office for free. The offer has some limitations. It takes about two weeks to get results.

South East Lunch Meeting

Ex-South East Coal Employees and Friends of South East Coal will have their monthly meeting at Michaels Restaurant in Ravenna at 12 noon on Thursday, March 5.

Be a Big Dill; Save Local Lives this Spring

Donate blood this spring and tell the world what a “Big Dill” you are!

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky Blood Center knows blood donors are a bid deal, and to celebrate donors KBC is giving away this pun-ny “Big Dill” shirt this spring. It will put a spring in your step to save local lives at an upcoming mobile blood drive, and you’ll get a this great T-Shirt as a thank you.

Coming off of a particularly difficult winter flu season, KBC needs healthy donors to roll up their sleeves this spring to replenish the blood supply so that patients in local hospitals can recover from surgeries, cancers and other serious illness.

Donors can spring into action at this upcoming blood drive:

Estill County Community

Saturday, March 14 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fellowship Hall First Christian Church

at 270 Main St. Irvine.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. On the day of donation, donors can complete their health history questions on a tablet, computer or smartphone prior to coming to the blood drive by using QuickPass.

