Photos courtesy of Jimmy Riley

Estill County High School football coaches had the privilege last week of watching three players sign to play college level football.

In top photo top row, from left to right are: Coach Russ Swim, Head Coach Jordan Marcum, Coach Boone, and Coach Barnett.

In bottom row, from left to right are Dylan Officer who signed to play for EKU, Micah Swim (University of Cumberlands), and Calaab Jones (Defiance College).

At below left, Kaylie Riddell, pictured with her parents ??????, signed to play softball at Berea College.

At right, No. 4 Joe Benton was recently selected as the 14th Region Player of the Year.