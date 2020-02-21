Dale Burdette Goosey, age 60, of John Rawlins Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home following a short illness. He was born July 4, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio and was the son of Alma Marcum Jenkins and the late Blondell Goosey. He was a carpenter and had lived in Estill County the past 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Tamara Spurlock; one daughter: Amanda Goosey of Estill Co.; one son: Jacob (Christen) Goosey of Estill Co.; four sisters: Ann Fields and Sue Goosey of Estill Co.; Teresa Sparks of Clark Co.; and Sharon Caldwell of Ohio; and four grandchildren: Haleigh Goosey, Ricky Goosey, Adason Goosey and Oaklee Crabtree.

He was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Goosey, and two siblings; Janice Murphy and Cecil Frank Goosey.

Memorial services were conducted Wednesday, February 12, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Mark B. Patrick.

Teresa Carol Hamm, age 55, of New Fox Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her home following a long illness. She was born June 23, 1964 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Scotty Ray and Helen Anglin Hamm. She was a homemaker and attended the Holiness Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by one daughter: Audrey Helen Burchfield of Estill County; one son: Scotty Daniel Murphy of Estill Co.; two sisters: Joyce Walters of Estill Co.; Sandy Flynn of Estill Co.; three brothers: Billy Ray Hamm, Gregory Lamar Hamm, and Jamie Scott Hamm of Estill Co.; three grandchildren: Nathaniel Scott Murphy, Karmen Blue Burchfield and Hosea Gene Burchfield.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Christopher Todd Hamm.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald C. Isfort, age 76, of Crooked Creek Road in Irvine passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center after a short illness. He was born July 8, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of the late Karl and Betty Mueller Isfort. He was a graduate of Lindsey Wilson University and Eastern Kentucky University with associate and bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration. He retired from a 40-year career in the restaurant food service industry. Post retirement, he enjoyed working as a cashier at Redi Mart in Richmond, KY and umpiring softball for the Richmond Parks and Recreation Department. He enjoyed his grandkids and watching them play sports and was also a fan of University of Kentucky basketball, Cincinnati Reds and the Bengals. He was a member of the Crooked Creek Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife: Kay Dixon Isfort; one son: John (Donna) Isfort of Estill Co.; one daughter: Karly (Maynard) Holcombe of Cincinnati; and one brother, Richard “Dick” Isfort of Cincinnati; seven grandchildren: Taylor Anne Isfort, Kaylee Ray Isfort, Lindsey Morgan Isfort, Will “Little Man” Isfort, Kristina Long and Elizabeth Holcombe, and two great grandchildren: Carter and Carson Bryant.

He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Mary Anne Isfort.

Funeral services were conducted on Monday, February 17, at 11 a.m. at the Crooked Creek Christian Church. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Will “Little Man” Isfort, Robert Smith, Randall Christopher, Jimmy Combs, Dylan Fugate and Taylor O’Hair.

Honorary Pallbearers were Maynard Holcombe, Donnie Arvin, Leonard Stone, Tom Blackburn and members of the Crooked Creek Christian Church.

Jimmy Wayne McCreary, age 75, of Twin Creek Road in Irvine passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born December 6, 1944 in Madison County and was the son of the late Fred and Nancy Gilliam McCreary. He was owner of McCreary Builders and a member of the Irvine First Baptist Church. He was a former member of the National Guards.

He is survived by his wife Bertha Lynn “Bo” Reynolds McCreary; two sons: Jimmy Douglas (June) McCreary of Estill Co. and Jeffrey Wayne (Teresa) McCreary of Midway; two sisters: Betty Jean Becknell of Madison Co. and Lois (Kenneth) Jones of Madison Co.; one brother: Gale (Nettie) McCreary of Madison Co.; and five grandchildren: Parker Douglas McCreary, Allie Madden McCreary, Jesse McCreary, Cody Bowles and Tanner Williams.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Freddie and William Douglas McCreary.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 20, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Merle Travis. Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.