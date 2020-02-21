Auditions for RCP’s Tuna does Vegas

Are you a Sequined White Stretch Pants Elvis, or a Blue Hawaii Elvis? Our old Tuna, TX friends are back, with some new Vegas style characters added. River City Players will hold open auditions for Tuna does Vegas on Monday, Feb 24th and Thursday, Feb 27th, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Auditions will be held in the EDA building, 177 Broadway. This is an adult-themed play, please be 18 yrs old to apply for auditions. We need actors, sound and light techs, a Stage Manager, and backstage workers. We look forward to seeing our returning cast members and meeting new members.

Chemical Agent Destruction Meeting

On Wednesday, March 4, at 1:30 p.m., local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. The meeting will take place at Eastern Kentucky University Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B at the Lobby Level, on Kit Carson Drive in Richmond, KY. For more information call Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944.

Four Seasons Garden Club

“Raised Bed Gardening” will be the topic of the Four Seasons Garden Club’s program on Thursday, February 20. Paula White will present the program. The club will meet at Francine Bonny’s home at 3 p.m. Updates will be given on the club’s projects. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Clubs, Inc. Anyone interested is welcome to visit and join as we share our interest in gardening, floral design, and civic and environmental responsibility. The club was organized in 1949 and is celebrating their 70th year anniversary. For more information contact Francine Bonny, club president.

Everybody’s Favorite Yard Sale

Come on out to 11400 Irvine Rd. Winchester KY-the former Trapp School-for a huge sale of electronics, housewares, hardware, cleaning supplies, new beauty and health supplies, adult clothing, baby items and a large assortment of kids clothes. The yard sale will be Mar. 6 and 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit non-profit Lady Veterans Connect. Credit and debit cards are accepted.

Family Caregiving 101 Workshop

On Tuesday, March 24, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza’s Session Room in Irvine, there will be a free family caregiving 101 workshop for any family caregiver, whether you help a loved one a few hours here-and-there or on a live-in basis. Four sessions will cover managing caregiver stress, practical tips, planning for the future, and how to honor the wish to remain at home. Door prizes, a meal, Caregiver Survival Kits, and resource packets included. Hosted by U-Care and sponsored by Hospice Care Plus. Registration required and seating is limited to 25. Register at 859-986-1500, hospice@hospicecp.org, or online at hospicecareplus.org.

Farmers Market Meeting

The Estill County Farmer’s Market will meet on February 26 at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane. New vendors are always welcome. The market is in need of more growers to meet the demands of our customers. There will also be a micro-processor training on February 27, 2020, for anyone interested in learning how to can high acid foods such as tomato juice, salsa, green beans and pickles to sell. Call Farmer’s Market President Diane Johnson at (859) 302-2620 with any questions.

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club

The Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club motto is “Committed to Service.” They will meet Tuesday, February 25, 5:30 p.m. at the Estill County Genealogical & Historical Society museum on Broadway, Irvine. Members will be doing a service project and prepare personal hygiene items for Care Packages to be distributed in the community. Membership is open to all women who are interested in community service in an atmosphere of fellowship. Become a volunteer and make new friends. The club meets on the 4th Tuesday evening to do a hands on activity for children and/or adults.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, February 20 at 5:30 a.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. The program will be “G & M Tours.” Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located. New members are welcome.

Mountain/Bluegrass Spring Concert

Come join us for our practice and get ready for our Spring Concert featuring Mountain/Bluegrass. It should be a foot stompin’, soul stirrin’ good time leading up to our concert. If you can sing or know someone who can, this is the event for you. It will be March 12 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church. For more information, call 606-723-4678, 606-723-7375, or 859-595-9598.

Mystery Dinner Theater

River City Players and Irvine Chapter #357, O.E.S. are hosting “Murder at Mardi Gras” Mystery Dinner Theater. Dress in your most colorful feathers & beads and join the fun on Feb 21st at the Irvine Lodge on Broadway. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED. Tickets are $20 each and are available at Pickers’ Paradise, or from RCP & Eastern Star members. Or, call 606-723-5755 for more information. Dinner Menu: Turkey Manhattan, Green Beans, Dessert, Coffee or Tea.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Body Fitness

Body Fitness Exercise Classes, helpful for people with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving, will resume on January 27, 2020. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. Classes will be offered on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Estill County UK Cooperative Extension Office, located on Golden Court off Stacy Lane. A donation of $3 per class will be accepted. Call 723-8505 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Cancer Support Group

A Cancer support group will be meeting the LAST TUESDAY OF EACH MONTH for anyone diagnosed with any type of cancer, caregivers and/or anyone interested in learning more about cancer resources in our community. We will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Estill County Public Library Meeting Room. Contact Shaula Collier at shaula.collier@gmail.com or call/text 606-643-7736 for more information.

Conservation District Meeting

The Estill Conservation District holds its regularly scheduled monthly board meetings at 7 p.m. on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at the Conservation District Office. All meetings are open to the public.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Family Game Night

The Estill County Public Library is hosting Family Game Night on the 2nd and 4th Friday nights. Bring the family out and enjoy a quiet evening at the library and get your game on. For more information please contact Lesa at 606-723-3030.

Grandparents United

Transitioning to a custodial grandparenting arrangement often presents emotional, relational, and financial hardships for grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparent caregivers need to develop a support system to help them with the many tasks at hand and to know they are not alone. The Estill County Grandparents United support program for grandparents raising grandchildren will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Wisemantown Methodist Church on Wisemantown Road. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information feel free to contact Teresa Dawes at the Estill County Board of Education (606)723-2181. Hope to see you there!

Library Programs

Story time for preschool age children is on Wednesday and Friday, at 10:30 a.m.

Walking group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5 to 6 p.m.

Lego Club meets at 4 p.m. on Thursdays.

Crafternoon meets the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. For more information on any of our programs check out our website at https://estillpublib.org , follow us on Facebook, or call us at 606-723-3030.

The Adult Book Club meets on the 1st Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. New readers are always welcome!

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit, https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.