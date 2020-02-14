Jerry Lee Creech, age 76, of Harris Ferry Road in Irvine passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born August 14, 1943 in Hamilton, Ohio and was the son of the late Orville and Gladys Smith Creech. He was retired from East Kentucky Power and was a member of the Epperson First Church of God. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife Freida Berryman Creech; two daughters, Robin Creech of Richmond and Shelly (David) Harvey of Ravenna; one son, Jody (Mary Beatty) Creech of Lexington; one brother, Dennis (Netta) Creech of Texas; and a sister-in-law, Vivian Burmagen of Winchester; five grandchildren: Kristin Muncie, Brandon Muncie, Brooke Muncie, Jordan Horn and Dustin Watson; and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Wilson and Vona Newton.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, February 6, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Chris Williams. Burial was at the Fielder Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Otis Freeman, Brandon Muncie, Dustin Watson, Jordan Horn, Keaton Smith, Jaylon Osborne. Honorary pallbearers were the men from the Epperson First Church of God.

Joyce Darlene Kincaid, age 60, of Duckers Road in Midway, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness. She was born September 26, 1959 in Fayette County to the late Roosevelt Soard and Betty Hood Lay. She was a homemaker and lived in Versailles most of her life.

She is survived by two daughters: Jessica Holton and Keitha LaPaige Estes of Estill County; one son, Frank Ryan Curtis Rayburn of Clark County; one sister, Lee Ann Dyer of Madison County; six brothers: Matthew Halton of Powell Co., Frank Soard of Franklin Co., Michael Soard of Woodford Co., Albert Roberts of Woodford Co., Glenn Soard of Texas, and Henry Lay of Woodford Co.; thirteen grandchildren: Ryan Riddell, Kadence Riddell, Madison Riddell, Alan Estes, Skyler Estes, Jacob Holton, Makenna Plowman, Lilli Holton, Rebecca Howard, Dakota Adams, Amanda Kincaid, Jacob Kincaid and Jamie Kincaid, Jr., five great-grandchildren: Maddox Ryan Casey Riddell, Oakland Plowman, Brayden Howard, Fox Howard and Camille Howard.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Joyce Nicole Reed; one son, Jamie Lee Kincaid; one sister, Sonia Gail Soard; and two brothers, Gary Roberts and Walter Soard.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Patrick Dyer, Frankie Dyer, Michael Dyer, Morgan Dyer, Frank Dyer, and Steve Dyer.

Dale Burdette Goosey, age 60, of John Rawlins Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home following a short illness. He was born July 4, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio and was the son of Alma Marcum Jenkins and the late Blondell Goosey. He was a carpenter and had lived in Estill County the past 20 years.

He is survived by his wife: Tamara Spurlock; one daughter, Amanda Goosey of Estill Co.; one son, Jacob (Christen) Goosey of Estill Co.; four sisters, Ann Fields of Estill Co.; Sue Goosey of Estill Co., Teresa Sparks of Clark Co., Sharon Caldwell of Ohio; four grandchildren: Haleigh Goosey, Ricky Goosey, Adason Goosey and Oaklee Crabtree.

He was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Goosey, and two siblings; Janice Murphy and Cecil Frank Goosey.

Memorial services will be conducted Wednesday, February 12, 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Mark B. Patrick. Friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Teresa Carol Hamm, age 55, of New Fox Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her home following a long illness. She was born June 23, 1964 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Scotty Ray and Helen Anglin Hamm. She was a homemaker and attended the Holiness Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by one daughter: Audrey Helen Burchfield of Estill Co., one son: Scotty Daniel Murphy of Estill Co.; two sisters: Joyce Walters of Estill Co., Sandy Flynn of Estill Co.; three brothers: Billy Ray Hamm of Estill Co., Gregory Lamar Hamm of Estill Co., Jamie Scott Hamm of Estill Co.; three grandchildren: Nathaniel Scott Murphy, Karmen Blue Burchfield and Hosea Gene Burchfield

She was preceded in death by one brother, Christopher Todd Hamm.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.