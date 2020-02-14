American Legion Valentine’s Dance

There will be a Valentine’s Dance at the American Legion Post 79 on February 15, at 8 p.m. with DJ Kenny Chenault. The door charge is $10. All proceeds to to American Legion Auxiliary.

Chemical Agent Destruction Meeting

On Wednesday, March 4, at 1:30 p.m., local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. The meeting will take place at Eastern Kentucky University Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B at the Lobby Level, on Kit Carson Drive in Richmond, KY. For more information call Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18th. We will be refining plans for a Pricing Workshop that will be given by Tim Glotzbach on Tuesday, March 17th. All current and prospective members are invited to attend. For more information, contact Amy Hughes at anoland44@hotmail.com.

Everybody’s Favorite Yard Sale

Come on out to 11400 Irvine Rd. Winchester KY-the former Trapp School-for a huge sale of electronics, housewares, hardware, cleaning supplies, new beauty and health supplies, adult clothing, baby items and a large assortment of kids clothes. The yard sale will be Mar. 6 and 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit non-profit Lady Veterans Connect. Credit and debit cards are accepted.

Family Caregiving 101 Workshop

On Tuesday, March 24, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza’s Session Room in Irvine, there will be a free family caregiving 101 workshop for any family caregiver, whether you help a loved one a few hours here-and-there or on a live-in basis. Four sessions will cover managing caregiver stress, practical tips, planning for the future, and how to honor the wish to remain at home. Door prizes, a meal, Caregiver Survival Kits, and resource packets included. Hosted by U-Care and sponsored by Hospice Care Plus. Registration required and seating is limited to 25. Register at 859-986-1500, hospice@hospicecp.org, or online at hospicecareplus.org.

Farmers Market Meeting

The Estill County Farmer’s Market will meet on February 26 at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane. New vendors are always welcome. The market is in need of more growers to meet the demands of our customers. There will also be a micro-processor training on February 27, 2020, for anyone interested in learning how to can high acid foods such as tomato juice, salsa, green beans and pickles to sell. Call Farmer’s Market President Diane Johnson at (859) 302-2620 with any questions.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, February 13, 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Shannon Horn will give the program on the Public Library’s Summer Reading Program 2020. Persons dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time are welcome to become members. Our community is stronger for Kiwanis’ contributions in the last 97 years. You are invited. Come and make a difference.

Mountain/Bluegrass Spring Concert

Come join us for our practice and get ready for our Spring Concert featuring Mountain/Bluegrass. It should be a foot stompin’, soul stirrin’ good time leading up to our concert. If you can sing or know someone who can, this is the event for you. It will be March 12 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church. For more information, call 606-723-4678, 606-723-7375, or 859-595-9598.

Mystery Dinner Theater

River City Players and Irvine Chapter #357, O.E.S. are hosting “Murder at Mardi Gras” Mystery Dinner Theater. Dress in your most colorful feathers & beads and join the fun on Feb 21st at the Irvine Lodge on Broadway. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED. Tickets are $20 each and are available at Pickers’ Paradise, or from RCP & Eastern Star members. Or, call 606-723-5755 for more information. Dinner Menu: Turkey Manhattan, Green Beans, Dessert, Coffee or Tea.