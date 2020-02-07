Photos courtesy of Shurla Cooper

Shurla Cooper puts out food for the birds, that more often than not, is consumed by some bushy-taled friends.

“I don’t mind the squirrels eating it,” said Shurla. “… they can sure put it away quicker than the birds!”

They cost her more, but Shurla says she thinks they are so cute that she doesn’t run them off>

“The easy to get to bird feeder (at left) was empty so [the squirrel above] had to use his brain and figure out how to get lunch! He’s a smart little dude. And…he must have shared with his friends because this feeder was empty within minutes of him figuring out how to get to it,” wrote Shurla Cooper on her Facebook page.