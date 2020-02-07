Lewis Edward Kirby, age 84, of Pea Ridge Road in Irvine passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Baptist Health in Richmond after a long illness. He was born January 7, 1936 in Estill County and was the son of the late Elihue and Hallie Kirby. He was a retired brick mason. He lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by one daughter, Sherry (Larry) Freeman of Estill Co.; one son, Phillip (Rosetta) Kirby of Estill Co.; four grandchildren: Bradley Kirby, Matt (Heather) Kirby, Heather (Kenneth) Brooks, and Brittany (Thomas) Addison; five great grandchildren: Haylee and Hayden Brooks, Jared Addison, Rhett and Eason Kirby.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Johnson Kirby, five sisters; Alberta Ashcraft, Maggie Hardy, Chaney Riddell, Mattie Walters, Elizabeth Hardy and five brothers; Joe, Mid, Robert, Hugh Jr., and Eugene Kirby.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, January 31, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial was at the Kirby Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kizer Hardy, Leo Hardy, Bradley Kirby, Matt Kirby, Thomas Addison and Kenneth Brooks.

Betty Elaine Levi, age 71, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness. She was born May 25, 1948 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Marion and Murel McIntosh Gray.

She was a homemaker and member of the Gum Springs Church of God. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her husband, Jesse Earl Levi, Jr.; two sons: Matthew Allen Gray of Estill County, Brantley Mason Gray of Estill County; two sisters: Darlene Hughes and Sandy (Donnie) Tipton of Estill County; three brothers: Lonnie Gray of Estill County; Linville (Vickie) Gray of Ohio, and David (Tammy) Gray of Estill County.

She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Dewayne Kinder and four siblings; Patricia McKinney, Marion “Moondog” Gray, Donnie Simp Gray and Robin Gray.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, January 29, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Marcum Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Donnie Tipton, Ronnie McKinney, Jackie Young, Mike Rogers, Goble Rogers, Craig Stamper, Chuck Ferrebee and Dallas Abney.

Mrs. Nell Tipton Pearson, 78, of Dodd Road, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Baptist Health-Richmond.

Nell was born in Estill County on June 1, 1941, the daughter of the late Berry and Jean Louise Fiaella Tipton. She was a homemaker and a former employee of Exide.

Survivors include her daughter Barbara Jean Jackson (Brent) of Huntsville, AL; three sons: Thomas Clay Pearson (Bessie), James Allen Pearson, and Randall Scott Pearson all of Richmond; five sisters: Mary Patricia Watson (Howard), Linda Lou Means, Diane Edwards (Jimmy), Norma Jean Nixon and Nina Marie Tipton; three brothers: Buddy Tipton, Harold Donald Tipton (Berta) and James Anthony Tipton; three grandchildren: George William Pearson, Jennifer Ann Shuman (Michael) and Bobby Dean Pearson; four great-grandchildren: Billy Ray Shuman, Stewart Michael Shuman, Bentley Clay Shuman and Liam Thomas Pearson, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Landon Grant, and her siblings, Michael Berry Tipton and Joann Rose Frost.

Funeral Services were conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Burial followed in the family cemetery.

Pallbearers were Rick Jones, Michael Shuman, George Pearson, Jim Tipton, Buddy Tipton and Doug Pearson.

Honorary Pallbearers were Harold Tipton and Todd Maupin.

Phyllis Ann Townsend, age 70, of Dug Hill Road in Irvine passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at her home following a long illness. She was born January 12, 1950 in Beattyville and was the daughter of the late Orval and Frances Ruth Cole Raines. She was a mother, a homemaker and a quilter. She attended the Church of the Living God and had lived in Lee County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Townsend. She is survived by two daughters: Teresa Lynn Raines of Richmond; and Angelia Marie (Harold) Moore of Irvine; two sons: Frederick Lee (Paula) Townsend and Hershel Dewayne Townsend of Irvine; three sisters: Shirley McIntosh, Opal Davidson, and Margaret (Gentry) McIntosh of Beattyville; two brothers: James (Shirley) Raines of Richmond, Indiana, and Vernon (Shannon) Raines of Beattyville; four grandchildren: James Canaan Moore of Beattyville; Joshua Ray Collins and Cody Nathaniel Collins, both of Irvine, and Caitlyn Nicole Moore of Richmond.

She was preceded in death by three siblings: Drucilla McKinney, Ernie Lee Raines and Orval Leon Raines.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, January 27 at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Elmer Mays. Burial was at the Johnson Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Walter McKinney, Jimmy D. Stevens, Alex Pingleton, Cody Collins, Josh Collins, Casey Moore, Vernon Raines and Gentry McIntosh.

Vincent Ray Pelfrey, age 41, of High Street in Irvine passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at his Mom’s home following a sudden illness. He was born January 6, 1979 in Clay City and was the son of Ray Pelfrey and Della Wagner. He attended the Wagersville Pentecostal Church of God and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his mom: Shelia Sparks of Irvine; four sisters: Rhonda (Todd) Claypoole of Beaver Dam; Karen (Darrell) Abrams of Richmond; Nellie (Joseph) Lambert of Irvine; and Lila (Kevin) Young of Irvine; one brother: Lee Wagner of Louisville; nieces and nephews: Beth Thompson, Ethan Claypoole, Noah Lambert, Cheryl Abrams and special nephew, Jaxson Young; great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Glendon Sparks and one brother, Charles Sparks.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, January 30, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Todd Claypoole. Burial followed at the Sparks Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Nile Fowler, Ethan Claypoole, Adam Claypoole, Kevin Young, Darrell Abrams, Keith Claypoole and John Beckler.

Mitchell Wayne Robinson, age 54, of South Court Street in Irvine passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center. He was born March 16, 1965 in Hamilton, Ohio and was the son of the Iza Robinson and the late Mayfrey Harrison Robinson. He was a former Cracker Barrel employee. Survivors in addition to his father include one daughter, Elianna Grace Robinson of Irvine; one stepson, Johnathan Starr of Oxford, Ohio; two brothers: Marvin Robinson of Ohio; and Michael Robinson of Irvine.

There was a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, February 1, at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Kenneth R. Barnett, 69, husband of Martha Tipton Barnett, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Estill County, Kentucky, on October 18, 1950, to the late Eugene and Mary Louise Walling Barnett. He was a retired school bus driver and the Bluegrass Army Depot. Mr. Barnett was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard, serving proudly for more than 24 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Whitney Denise (Andrew) Price; granddaughter, Emma LeeAnn Price; one half-brother, Bob (Margaret) Walling; four siblings, Sherman Barnett, Betty Murphy, Rhoda Anderson and Joyce (Ray) Walling; several extended family members and friends.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Scobee Funeral Home by Bro. Lonnie Storms. Burial will be in Winchester Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Scobee Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lady Veterans Connect, 11400 Irvine Road, Winchester, KY 40391.

Jerry Lee Creech, age 76, of Harris Ferry Road in Irvine passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born August 14, 1943 in Hamilton, Ohio and was the son of the late Orville and Gladys Smith Creech. He was retired from East Kentucky Power and was a member of the Epperson First Church of God. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his wife Freida Berryman Creech; two daughters, Robin Creech of Richmond and Shelly (David) Harvey of Ravenna; one son, Jody (Mary Beatty) Creech of Lexington; one brother, Dennis (Netta) Creech of Texas; and a sister-in-law, Vivian Burmagen of Winchester; five grandchildren: Kristin Muncie, Brandon Muncie, Brooke Muncie, Jordan Horn and Dustin Watson; and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Wilson and Vona Newton.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 6, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Chris Williams. Burial will be at the Fielder Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.