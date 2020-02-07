American Legion Valentine’s Dance

There will be a Valentine’s Dance at the American Legion Post 79 on February 15, at 8 p.m. with DJ Kenny Chenault. The door charge is $10. All proceeds to to American Legion Auxiliary.

Essential Oils

Many people enjoy using essential oils as part of their wellness routines, but before you reach for a specific oil, take some time to learn about using essential oils safely and wisely. Become informed of the pros and cons of the oils as well as precautions for usage. If you are interested in learning about the essential oils being promoted on today’s market and their claimed benefits, join Shonda Johnston, Clark County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent on Tuesday, February 11th, at 1 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. Please register by calling 606-723-4557 so we will have plenty of handouts available.

Farmers Market Meeting

The Estill County Farmer’s Market will meet on February 26 at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane. New vendors are always welcome. The market is in need of more growers to meet the demands of our customers. There will also be a micro-processor training on February 27, 2020, for anyone interested in learning how to can high acid foods such as tomato juice, salsa, green beans and pickles to sell. Call Farmer’s Market President Diane Johnson at (859) 302-2620 with any questions.

Gem, Mineral and Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, February 10 at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library, 246 Main Street, Irvine. The program will be “Fossils.” Plans will be made for the Agate Hunts on April 21, 22, and 23 and the KY Agate, Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Show which will be April 24, 25, and 26 during the Mountain Mushroom Festival. The club is the assisting organization for the agate hunts and the show. Visitors are welcome to attend. Membership forms will be available for anyone interested in joining the group.

Mountain Mushroom Festival

The 30th annual Mountain Mushroom Festival will be April 25-26. “30 Years of Spore Lore” will be the theme. The festival committee has been making plans and working behind the scenes with the goal of this year’s festival being the best ever. They invite anyone interested to attend the committee meeting on Thursday, February 3 at 6 p.m. in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street. More volunteers are needed and welcome to assist in the events and activities. For further information, contact Francine Bonny, chairman, at 606 723-1233.

Mystery Dinner Theater

River City Players and Irvine Chapter #357, O.E.S. are hosting “Murder at Mardi Gras” Mystery Dinner Theater. Dress in your most colorful feathers & beads and join the fun on Feb 21st at the Irvine Lodge on Broadway. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED. Tickets are $20 each and are available at Pickers’ Paradise, or from RCP & Eastern Star members. Or, call 606-723-5755 for more information. Dinner Menu: Turkey Manhattan, Green Beans, Dessert, Coffee or Tea.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Body Fitness

Body Fitness Exercise Classes, helpful for people with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving, will resume on January 27, 2020. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. Classes will be offered on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Estill County UK Cooperative Extension Office, located on Golden Court off Stacy Lane. A donation of $3 per class will be accepted. Call 723-8505 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Cancer Support Group

A Cancer support group will be meeting the LAST TUESDAY OF EACH MONTH for anyone diagnosed with any type of cancer, caregivers and/or anyone interested in learning more about cancer resources in our community. We will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Estill County Public Library Meeting Room. Contact Shaula Collier at shaula.collier@gmail.com or call/text 606-643-7736 for more information.

Conservation District Meeting

The Estill Conservation District holds its regularly scheduled monthly board meetings at 7 p.m. on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at the Conservation District Office. All meetings are open to the public.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Family Game Night

The Estill County Public Library is hosting Family Game Night on the 2nd and 4th Friday nights. Bring the family out and enjoy a quiet evening at the library and get your game on. For more information please contact Lesa at 606-723-3030.

Grandparents United

Transitioning to a custodial grandparenting arrangement often presents emotional, relational, and financial hardships for grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparent caregivers need to develop a support system to help them with the many tasks at hand and to know they are not alone. The Estill County Grandparents United support program for grandparents raising grandchildren will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Wisemantown Methodist Church on Wisemantown Road. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information feel free to contact Teresa Dawes at the Estill County Board of Education (606)723-2181. Hope to see you there!

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club

The local club was organized in 1954 and has served the needs of the community through a broad range of projects and programs throughout the years. Membership is open to all women who are interested in community service. Become a volunteer and make new friends. The club meets on the 4th Tuesday evening of each month.

Library Programs

Story time for preschool age children is on Wednesday and Friday, at 10:30 a.m.

Walking group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5 to 6 p.m.

Lego Club meets at 4 p.m. on Thursdays.

Crafternoon meets the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. For more information on any of our programs check out our website at https://estillpublib.org , follow us on Facebook, or call us at 606-723-3030.

The Adult Book Club meets on the 1st Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. New readers are always welcome!

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit, https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.