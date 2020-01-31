Photo courtesy of Senora Childers

Tyler Childers, married to Senora May Lainhart Childers, was nominated for a Grammy. He and Senora attended the ceremony on Sunday, January 26, in Los Angeles.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Strolling the red carpet at the Grammy Awards with the likes of John Prine, Lizzo, Alicia Keyes, John Legend, Tanya Tucker, and hundreds of other big names in music is a dream come true for many budding musicians.

And for local favorites Tyler Childers and Senora May, who are husband and wife, the dream became a reality on Sunday night. Childers had been nominated to win a Grammy for Best Solo Country Performance for his song “All Your’n.”

Willie Nelson won the award with a song called “Ride Me Back Home,” but Childers did not appear to be terribly disappointed.

“We went to Grammy’s house and found her with Willie Nelson…can’t blame her though,” Childers later wrote on Instagram, as he thanked everyone for their encouragement and support.

Senora later described the experience as “truly surreal,” and said it was “such an honor.”

Predictably, many, many Estill Countians watched the award’s show on Sunday night, hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple.

The question weighing on many minds was, “What will they be wearing?”

Senora represented Estill County with style in a maroon gown she designed herself, trimmed in gold beading and coyote fur supplied by one of her brothers.

Tyler looked like a true “Country Squire,” dapper in a vintage-inspired gray wool suit.

Senora Childers is the daughter of Randy Lainhart and Maria Sams. Tyler is a native of Lawrence County. The couple makes their home in Estill County when they are not on the road.