Anthony Leeland Delbert Alexander, age 12, of Red Lick Road in Irvine passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his home following a long illness. He was born August 6, 2007 in Richmond and was the son of Paul Anthony and Stacy Lee Ruble Alexander. He was a 5th grade student at West Irvine Elementary School and attended the First Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life. Survivors in addition to his father and mother include his sister: Payton Lou Mackenzie Alexander; his grandmother Linda Michelle Ruble, and his special friend Hugh Harvey Lawson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rickie Ruble, and Roger and Linda Alexander.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, January 22, 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Delmar McGee. Burial was at the Ruble Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joe Ruble, Joey McGee, James Richardson, Sam Johnson, Anthony Culton and Randy Turner.

Marilyn Joyce Canter, age 67, of Meadowlark Drive in Richmond passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a sudden illness. She was born December 16, 1952 in Lee County and was the daughter of Frieda Cole Flinchum and the late Rev. Chester Flinchum. She was a homemaker and a member of the Sandfield Holiness Church where she had served as a Sunday School teacher. She had lived in Estill County all her life and was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Ray Canter. Survivors in addition to her mother include one daughter Melissa Maria (Anthony) Tipton of Lee Co.; two sons: Samuel Ray (Tim) Canter of Harlan County, and Eric Wayne Canter of Madison County; one sister: Carolyn Sue Goosey of Estill County; one brother, Paul Edward Flinchum of Estill County; four grandchildren, Courtney (Cory) Brandenburg, Gabrielle (Travis) Farthing, Desiree (Michael) Tipton and Anthony Austin Kyle Tipton; and one great grandchild, Winston James Noble.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, January 21, 12 p.m. at the Cobb Hill Cemetery by Bro. Kevin Phillips. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Cory Rhodes, Travis Banks, Abbullah Alhussain, Mohammed Alhussain, Joshua West and Richard Townsend. Honorary Pallbearers were Anthony Austin Tipton and Cory Brandenburg.

Mayme Elizabeth “Ma” Willis Johnson, widow of the late John Johnson, of Mt. Sterling, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was an 87-year old native of Estill County, daughter of the late Kurt and Birdie Rogers Wilis, a homemaker and member of the Holiness Church.

She is survived by eight sons, Hindman Johnson Jr.; Orville (Paula) Johnson; Gary Johnson; Ricky Betty) Johnson; Noah (Courtney) Johnson; Donald (Judith) Johnson; Verlon Johnson, and Glen (Opal) Johnson, two daughters, Inza (Larry) Croft and Peggy (David) True, and numerous grand, great- and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Julia Fae Johnson; four brothers and three sisters.

Her funeral was on Wednesday, January 22, at Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals. Pastor Donald Fountain presided over the funeral and burial followed in Willoughby Cemetery.

Mary Katherine “Kat” McIntosh, age 85, of Clay Drive in Richmond, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. She was born February 10, 1934 in Irvine and was the daughter of the late Reese and Alberta Isaacs Camden. She was a member of the American Legion and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She owned the Blue Moon Bar for 40 years and was the oldest bar owner in Richmond. Everyone knew her as “Momma Kat.” She never met a stranger and loved everyone. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Armster “Sonny” McIntosh. She is survived by her son: Prentice “Buddy” (Tracey) Richardson, of Richmond; two step-grandchildren, Dustin and Christopher; two great grandchildren: Levi and Dagon, nieces Pam, Pat and Paula; and very close and special friends Tommy Cheeks, Tabitha Madden, Shirley, Margie Weaver, Melissa Weaver and Sue Whitt.

She was preceded in death by three sisters Margie, Pauline, and Gracie, and one brother, Tracy and special nephew, Phillip Leach.

Funeral services were conducted on Monday, January 20, at 2 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Buddy Richardson, Tommy Cheeks, Chris Phipps, Billy Williams, and Les Foster.

Arthur Edward McIntosh, 61, of Bane Place in Winchester, passed away January 22, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness. He was born November 16, 1958 in Louisville to the late Arthur McIntosh and Emma Tipton McIntosh. He was a former mechanic and was a member of the Turning Point Apostolic Church. He lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by one daughter: Hope (Robbie) Barnes of Winchester; two sisters: Margaret Cumpton of Ashland, and Janet Walters of Estill Co.; one brother: Robbie McIntosh, of Estill Co. and four grandchildren: Kendall Barnes, Anna Barnes, Kane Barnes, and Liza Barnes.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Bowlin and Doris McIntosh-Fox.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday January 25, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Larry McIntosh. Burial followed in the Crowe Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Robert Fox, William Fox, Brandon McIntosh, John Roark, John Lakes and Charles Clark.

Lee Daniel passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 89, in the same bed he was born in after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born on April 22, 1930 in Estill County, Kentucky. He was the oldest of 8 children born to J.W. and Bessie (Flynn) Daniel.

Lee graduated from Estill County High School in 1948, and served one year in the U.S. Navy. On June 16, 1951 he married Inez Kerr, and together they had three children, Linda, Nikki and Steve.

He retired from the Ohio Army National Guard after 30 years, where he made many lifelong friendships. Lee was a wonderful storyteller, loved working around his home, bluegrass music, traveling and Kentucky Wildcats Basketball.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jerry and Ted Daniels, sister Nina Flynn and son-in-law Bob Rogers.

He’s survived by his loving wife Inez, his children, Linda Rogers, Nikki (Bruce) Agee and Steve (Kim) Daniel, his grandchildren, Geoff Hupp, Elizabeth Hill, Sonja Shelton, Jessica Agee, Lindsey Becker, Sydney Root, and Madelynn Daniel; nine great grandchildren; three sisters, Doris McGee, Madonna Clem and Faye Reece; brother Edsel Daniel; many nieces, nephews and other family members.

The funeral ceremony was held on Friday, January 24, 2020 with Charles Anderson, minister officiating. Interment was at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his memory to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

Betty Elaine Levi, age 71, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness. She was born May 25, 1948 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Marion and Murel McIntosh Gray. She was a homemaker and member of the Gum Springs Church of God. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband Jesse Earl Levi, Jr., two sons Matthew Allen Gray of Estill Co.; Brantley Mason Gray of Estill Co., and two sisters Darlene Hughes of Estill Co.; Sandy (Donnie) Tipton of Estill Co. three brothers, Lonnie Gray of Estill Co.; Linville (Vickie) Gray of Ohio; and David (Tammy) Gray of Estill Co.

She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Dewayne Kinder and four siblings; Patricia McKinney, Marion “Moondog” Gray, Donnie Simp Gray and Robin Gray.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 29, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Marcum Cemetery.

Johnny Lee Neal, age 66, of Drip Rock Holiness Church Road in McKee passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was born August 18, 1953 in Estill County and was the son of the late Andrew and Hazel Deaton Neal. He was a painter and loved to fish.

He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his wife Wanda Sue Clark Neal; two daughters Melissa Neal of Jackson Co., Rhonda Sue (Roger) Harvey of Estill Co., two sons Jonathan Lee Neal of Estill Co., James Matthew Neal of Estill Co.; four sisters, Hazel Mae Neal of Estill Co., Ethel Flannery of Estill Co.; Delorse Kirby of Fayette Co.; Shelia Neal of Estill Co., two brothers Lacy Neal of Fayette County, Glen Neal of Arkansas, and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Buddy and James A. Neal.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, January 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Harold Edmonson. Burial was at the Russell Flat Cemetery.

Lewis Edward Kirby, age 84, of Pea Ridge Road in Irvine passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Baptist Health in Richmond after a long illness. He was born January 7, 1936 in Estill County and was the son of the late Elihue and Hallie Kirby. He was a retired brick mason. He lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by one daughter, Sherry (Larry) Freeman of Estill Co.; one son, Phillip (Rosetta) Kirby of Estill Co.; four grandchildren: Bradley Kirby, Matt (Heather) Kirby, Heather (Kenneth) Brooks, and Brittany (Thomas) Addison; five great grandchildren: Haylee and Hayden Brooks, Jared Addison, Rhett and Eason Kirby.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Johnson Kirby, five sisters; Alberta Ashcraft, Maggie Hardy, Chaney Riddell, Mattie Walters, Elizabeth Hardy and five brothers; Joe, Mid, Robert, Hugh Jr., and Eugene Kirby.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 31, at 2 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial will be at the Kirby Cemetery. Friends may call between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Serenity Squish Stewart, infant daughter of Logan and Shawna Stewart, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:08 p.m. at St Joseph East Women’s Care, Lexington surrounded by her loving family.

Squish is deeply loved by her parents Logan & Shawna Stewart.

Graveside services were Monday, January 27, at Stewart Family Cemetery, Jeffersonville. She will be greatly missed by grandparents, Gary “Pa” and Valerie “Mimi” Stewart; Bill “Poppy” and Sherry “Nana” Eldridge. Aunts and uncles Leslie “LouLou” Stewart (Austin), Carole “BoBo” Alcorn (Andy) and Mary “Auntie M” Flynn (Darin) will miss fighting over who is her favorite Aunt. Cousins Lydia and Aaron “Leonard” Flynn and Remington, aka “Chubby Cheeks” Alcorn will miss fighting over Poppy and Nana with you.