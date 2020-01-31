American Legion Superbowl Party

The American Legion will host a Superbowl party on Sunday, February 2 at 5 p.m. Come to watch the game, and bring snacks and root your team on. There will be a contest for most team spirit shown.

American Legion Valentine’s Dance

There will be a Valentine’s Dance at the American Legion Post 79 on February 15, at 8 p.m. with DJ Kenny Chenault. The door charge is $10. All proceeds to to American Legion Auxiliary.

Basement Sale

There will be a basement sale at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, located at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna on Saturday, February 1 from 7:30 to 1:30 a.m. There will be lots of nice clothes, (including children’s clothes), winter wear including scarves, gloves, jackets and coats, books and so much more.

Body Fitness

Body Fitness Exercise Classes, helpful for people with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving, will resume on January 27, 2020. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. Classes will be offered on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Estill County UK Cooperative Extension Office, located on Golden Court off Stacy Lane. A donation of $3 per class will be accepted. Call 723-8505 for more information.

Card Making Class

Join instructor Yvonne Harrison on Thursday, January 30th at 6 p.m. as she teaches how to make Thank-You cards. Class fee is $7 and all supplies will be provided to make 6 cards. This class is open to anyone ages 10 and up. The class will be held at the Estill County Extension Office, 76 Golden Court, Irvine. Please sign up and prepay by January 28th. If you have any questions, call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Estill County Health Department

The Estill County Health Department will be meeting at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna on January 29, 2020 at 12 noon.

Historical Society

The Estill County Historical & Genealogical Society will have their next meeting on Tuesday, February 4th, at 6 p.m. at the Museum located at 133 Broadway in Irvine. Our guest speaker, Roger Richardson, will inform us about Estill County and Eastern Kentucky’s participation in the Great War. Potluck will be served. Please bring a dish and a friend.

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club

“Committed to Service” is the motto of the Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club. They do a service project to help others in the community at each meeting. Visitors are invited to join in with the members to make Valentine card kits for the clientele of Horizon Adult Daycare and the Public Library’s story hour children. They will meet Tuesday, January 28 at 5:30 p.m. at LaCabana’s, 214 Main Street, Irvine. The local club was organized in 1954 and has served the needs of the community through a broad range of projects and programs throughout the years. Membership is open to all women who are interested in community service. Become a volunteer and make new friends. The club meets on the 4th Tuesday evening of each month.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, January 30, at 5:30 p.m. at the Steam Engine Pizza. A devotional will be given and the Board of Directors will meet and make plans for future activities. Kiwanis members work together to achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone. When a child is given the chance to learn, experience, dream, grow, succeed and thrive, great things happen. New members are welcome to join!

Library Programs

Story time for preschool age children is on Wednesday and Friday, at 10:30 a.m.

Walking group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5 to 6 p.m.

Lego Club meets at 4 p.m. on Thursdays.

Mountain Mushroom Festival

The 30th annual Mountain Mushroom Festival will be April 25-26. “30 Years of Spore Lore” will be the theme. The festival committee has been making plans and working behind the scenes with the goal of this year’s festival being the best ever. They invite anyone interested to attend the committee meeting on Thursday, February 3 at 6 p.m. in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street. More volunteers are needed and welcome to assist in the events and activities. For further information, contact Francine Bonny, chairman, at 606 723-1233.

Mushroom Festival Food Court Application

Food Court applications for the 2020 Mountain Mushroom Festival are available at Irvine City Hall located at 101 Chestnut Street and the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. Food vendors must carry a minimum $500,000 commercial vendor liability insurance. Application, fees and proof of liability insurance must be submitted by the deadline date of Friday, January 31 at 4 p.m. Mailed applications must be postmarked by the deadline date. No late entries will be accepted. The application fee is $200 per food booth space plus a $75 Early Departure/Closing fee, if applicable. For more information, you may call Kim Williams at 723-4235 or Irvine City Hall. The 2020 festival dates are Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26.