Anthony Leeland Delbert Alexander, age 12, of Red Lick Road in Irvine passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his home following a long illness. He was born August 6, 2007 in Richmond and was the son of Paul Anthony and Stacy Lee Ruble Alexander. He was a 5th grade student at West Irvine Elementary School and attended the First Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include: his sister: Payton Lou Mackenzie Alexander, his grandmother: Linda Michelle Ruble, and his special friend: Hugh Harvey Lawson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rickie Ruble, Roger and Linda Alexander.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 22, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Ruble Cemetery.

Ruby Joyce Horn, age 87, of Rice Street in Irvine, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio following a long illness. She was born April 27, 1932 in Estill County to the late Clarence Edgar Moore and Helen Richardson Moore. She graduated from Irvine High and worked for the Estill County School System. She was a member of the Irvine Nazarene Church and she was also a church board member. She lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Horn.

She is survived by two daughters: Deborah (Mark) Horn of Bellbrook, OH and Stephanie Horn of Dayton, OH; one son: Timothy (Shellie) Horn of Estill Co.; four sisters: Wafie Neal of Ohio, Carolyn Sue (Sergio) Gonzales of Ohio, Patricia (John) Davis of Ohio, Rhonda Freeman of Estill Co.; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Dennis.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 14, at the Irvine Nazarene Church by Bro. Matt Marshall. Burial followed in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Joe Freeman, Jeffrey Isaacs, Jon Isaacs, Taylor Sewell, Allen Weese, Michael Wells served as pallbearers.

Walter Nelson Hunt passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Rose Manor Nursing Home. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Hunt. He is also survived by his daughter, Lisa (Charles) White and Mary Jo Hunt Hatchett. Grandchildren, Nathan (Lauren) White, Emily Nann White, Katie (Matt) Hisle and Carson David Hunt and great-grandchild James Porter Wells. He was preceded in death by his son David Nelson Hunt.

He grew up in Estill County, then moved to Clark County and raised his family with Judy. He was a long-time member of Grace Bible Church of which he held dear to his heart. Walter worked many jobs, but his greatest joy was helping others. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. In his honor, take the time to make a difference in someone’s life and lend a helping hand.

Services were on Friday, January 17, 2020 by Pastor Lee Cruse at Scobee Funeral Home. Burial followed in Winchester Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Carson Hunt, Nathan Hunt, Charlie White, Brian Berry, Tim Hatchett, Steve Rose and Danny Fitzpatrick. Honorary pallbearers were Jim Berry, Jimmy Richardson, Douglas Hodgkin, Curtis Green, Keith Ruthenburg and the men of Grace Bible Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Bible Church Building Fund, 250 North Main Street, Winchester, KY 40391.

Mary Katherine “Kat” McIntosh, age 85, of Clay Drive in Richmond, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. She was born February 10, 1934 in Irvine and was the daughter of the late Reese and Alberta Isaacs Camden. She was a member of the American Legion and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She owned the Blue Moon Bar for 40 years and was the oldest bar owner in Richmond. Everyone knew her as “Momma Kat.” She never met a stranger and loved everyone. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Armster “Sonny” McIntosh. She is survived by her son: Prentice “Buddy” (Tracey) Richardson of Richmond; two step-grandchildren: Dustin and Christopher; two great-grandchildren; Levi and Dagon; nieces: Pam, Pat and Paula; and very close and special friends: Tommy Cheeks, Tabitha Madden and Melissa Weaver.

She was preceded in death by three sisters; Margie, Pauline, Gracie, one brother, Tracy and special nephew, Phillip Leach.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, January 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial followed at West Irvine Cemetery.

Cole Kevin Schultz, the infant son of Kevin and Miranda Schultz, passed away on December 9, 2019.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Caroline Claire; his grandparents, Tammy Townsend, Tim Townsend, Laura and Robert Schultz; his aunt and uncle, Karen and John Becker; and his cousin Bobby Becker.

Private family services will be conducted at the Gary Riddell Memorial Cemetery in Estill County.

The Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of the arrangements.

Roy “Junior” Stamper Jr., 69, husband of Sylvia Rogers Stamper, passed away early Saturday morning at his home, after a long illness. Mr. Stamper was a native of Estill County, son of the late Roy Sr. and Zetta Hall Stamper. Junior retired from the Trane company and was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. He enjoyed whittling, fishing, hunting, and playing the lottery.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Edward Stamper.

Survivors other than his wife Sylvia include his children Greg (Sheila) Stamper, Kenny (Amanda) Stamper, Scott Stamper, Brian Stamper, and Kevin (Karen) Stamper; his sisters Deloris McCullah, Charlene (James) Rogers, and Judy Stamper; his brothers Ellis Stamper and Dewey Stamper; ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Services were held Tuesday at Mt. Carmel Christian with Pastor Mark Pearson officiating. Burial followed in the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Charlotte Sue Gross, age 71, of Bradberry Point in Richmond passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at her daughter’s home following a long illness. She was born March 10, 1948 in Davis County and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Martha Lott Jones. She was retired from Hospice where she worked as a registered nurse. She attended the New Beginnings Fellowship Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by: one daughter, Mellissa Boyken of Richmond; four sons, Ransom Thomas (Carol) Boyken of Irvine, Keith Boyken of Irvine, Jody Boyken of Lancaster, Chris (Judy) Boyken of Waco; three sisters: Shirley Boyken of Island, Ruby Scott of Island, Angela Browder of Island; 20 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Sara Boyken and 3 siblings; Brenda Chinn, Linda Jones and Delbert Jones.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, January 18 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Tony Boyken.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice Care Plus.

Daniel Odell Willis, age 42, from Irvine, passed away at his home in Newport, Ky. He was the son of Janice Sparks and the late Charles D. Willis. In addition to his mother, Daniel is survived by his grandmother, Lillian Sparks; his daughter, Briana McIntosh; his granddaughter, Sophia Marie Coffey; his uncles: Roger Sparks, Brad Sparks and Claude Willis; his aunts: and Pam Young, Sue Patrick, Nita Tipton and Bessie McIntosh.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, January 18, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

Honorary pallbearers were Charles Staton, Jeff Carroll, and Anthony Belcher.