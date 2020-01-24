American Legion Shrimp Boil

American Legion Post 79 welcomes back past state commander for a shrimp boil, music and karaoke on Saturday, January 25 at 6 p.m. There is no door charge, just lots of fun and laughter.

American Legion Valentine’s Dance

There will be a Valentine’s Dance at the American Legion Post 79 on February 15, at 8 p.m. with DJ Kenny Chenault. The door charge is $10. All proceeds to to American Legion Auxiliary.

Basement Sale

There will be a basement sale at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, located at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna on Saturday, February 1 from 7:30 to 1:30 a.m. There will be lots of nice clothes, (including children’s clothes), winter wear including scarves, gloves, jackets and coats, books and so much more.

Body Fitness

Body Fitness Exercise Classes, helpful for people with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving, will resume on January 27, 2020. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. Classes will be offered on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Estill County UK Cooperative Extension Office, located on Golden Court off Stacy Lane. A donation of $3 per class will be accepted. Call 723-8505 for more information.

Card Making Class

Join instructor Yvonne Harrison on Thursday, January 30th at 6 p.m. as she teaches how to make Thank-You cards. Class fee is $7 and all supplies will be provided to make 6 cards. This class is open to anyone ages 10 and up. The class will be held at the Estill County Extension Office, 76 Golden Court, Irvine. Please sign up and prepay by January 28th. If you have any questions, call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Chamber’s #LoveLocal Promotion

It is time once again for the Estill County Chamber of Commerce’s #LoveLocal video. Specials, sales, events, and anything your business has going on during the season of love is welcome! Shooting will only take a few minutes, and Jessica will set up times to come to your desired location. If you’d like to participate, contact Jessica@estill.org. Please let us know if you’d like to participate as soon as possible, but no later than Thursday, January 23rd at 4 p.m.

Family Game Night

The Estill County Public Library is also hosting Family Game Night on the 2nd and 4th Friday nights. The next Family Game night will be January 24 at 6 p.m. Bring the family out and enjoy a quiet evening at the library and get your game on. For more information please contact Lesa at 606-723-3030.

Fit for Life

The Estill County Diabetes Coalition is sponsoring “Fit for Life,” a 12 week fitness program starting January 12, 2020. Participants, 18 years and older, will register and have their height, weight, and blood pressure recorded weekly during the program. Participants will be entered into a drawing. A “Fitbit” will be given to the lucky winner at the conclusion of the program. For more information, call the health department at 606-723-5181, or Interfaith Wellness Ministry at 606-723-8505.

Historical Society

The Estill County Historical & Genealogical Society will have their next meeting on Tuesday, February 4th, at 6 p.m. at the Museum located at 133 Broadway in Irvine. Our guest speaker, Roger Richardson, will inform us about Estill County and Eastern Kentucky’s participation in the Great War. Potluck will be served. Please bring a dish and a friend.

Hunter’s Education Class

There will be a Hunter’s Education Class (orange card) on January 23 – 25. This will be a 3 day class that has no charge but you are required to attend all three days in order to get credit for the course. Thursday and Friday will be classroom at the Estill County Fair Grounds, and Saturday will be the range day at the Estill County Sportsmen’s Club. MUST BE 9 YEARS OF AGE (as of January 23rd) TO ATTEND. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife requires online pre-registration for all hunter education courses statewide. Registration link for this class — https://register-ed.com/events/register/152206.

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club

“Committed to Service” is the motto of the Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club. They do a service project to help others in the community at each meeting. Visitors are invited to join in with the members to make Valentine card kits for the clientele of Horizon Adult Daycare and the Public Library’s story hour children. They will meet Tuesday, January 28 at 5:30 p.m. at LaCabana’s, 214 Main Street, Irvine. The local club was organized in 1954 and has served the needs of the community through a broad range of projects and programs throughout the years. Membership is open to all women who are interested in community service. Become a volunteer and make new friends. The club meets on the 4th Tuesday evening of each month.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, January 23, 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Donations will be made to representatives of Girl Scout Troops, Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA Troops, and Pregnancy Center. If you are interested in becoming a member of a service organization that has a sense of community, a source of fulfillment, and a 97 year history of impact join us. Becky Werner is club president.

Library Events: Table Talk

Table Talk is a new program that is in the trial stages at the Estill County Public Library and is a great way to learn about each other and have a meaningful conversation. In the fast-paced world of technology we have lost the art of talking face-to-face, so I thought it would be a great opportunity to include a program where you can meet new people and talk about new subjects, share ideas, and just have a normal conversation with someone. The only topics that I truly do not want to touch on are politics, religion, or sports. Can’t think of anything to talk about? Don’t worry, I have conversation starters to help us out. Table Talk will be on Saturday, January 18 at 12 noon and again on Wednesday, January 22 at 1:30 p.m. If you need more information, please contact Lesa at 606-723-3030.

Mushroom Festival Food Court Application

Food Court applications for the 2020 Mountain Mushroom Festival are available at Irvine City Hall located at 101 Chestnut Street and the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. Food vendors must carry a minimum $500,000 commercial vendor liability insurance. Application, fees and proof of liability insurance must be submitted by the deadline date of Friday, January 31 at 4 p.m. Mailed applications must be postmarked by the deadline date. No late entries will be accepted. The application fee is $200 per food booth space plus a $75 Early Departure/Closing fee, if applicable. For more information, you may call Kim Williams at 723-4235 or Irvine City Hall. The 2020 festival dates are Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26.

Scam Workshop

Learn how to protect yourself from and respond to current scams and frauds. The Estill County Extension Office will be hosting a workshop: Scams! Be Informed, on Wednesday, January 22nd at 12 noon. Please register by calling 606-723-4557 so we will have plenty of handouts available.