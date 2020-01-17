Photo by Lisa Bicknell

Makesha and Charlie Ray have opened a discount variety store in the former location of the Twinkle Tub Laundromat.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

The Treasure Box, a discount variety store, is now open for business on River Drive.

While you may not notice it at first glance, the bright yellow building that was formerly the home of the “Twinkle Tub Laundromat,” is hard to miss. It is tucked in behind the strip mall that is right beside Meade’s Do-it Center.

Owners Makesha McDaniels-Ray and Charlie Ray said the Treasure Box has been open since mid-November. Inside, the store is clean and bright, and smells of fresh paint.

“You never know what you’re going to find,” says Makesha, as The Treasure Box offers everything from new merchandise, to used and antique, as well as a lot of overstock items.

The Rays also purchase items at estate sales, or sometimes they buy estates from folks who don’t want to go through the auction process.

When the property was first acquired and they were working on the building, a few folks dropped by to ask if the Rays were re-opening the laundromat.

The plumbing was in such bad shape that it would have cost several thousand dollars to open for that purpose, said Charlie, so the answer was no.

The couple lives at Rice Station, near Charlie’s parents, Anthony and JoAnn Ray.

Call the store at 859-979-2680 with any questions.