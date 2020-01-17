Ruby Joyce Horn, age 87, of Rice Street in Irvine, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio following a long illness. She was born April 27, 1932 in Estill County to the late Clarence Edgar Moore and Helen Richardson Moore. She graduated from Irvine High and worked for the Estill County School System. She was a member of the Irvine Nazarene Church and she was also a church board member. She lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Horn.

She is survived by two daughters: Deborah (Mark) Horn of Bellbrook, OH and Stephanie Horn of Dayton, OH; one son: Timothy (Shellie) Horn of Estill Co.; four sisters: Wafie Neal of Ohio, Carolyn Sue (Sergio) Gonzales of Ohio, Patricia (John) Davis of Ohio, Rhonda Freeman of Estill Co.; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Dennis.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 14, at the Irvine Nazarene Church by Bro. Matt Marshall. Burial followed in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Edna Spivey, age 88, of George Street in Irvine, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born March 2, 1931 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late France Marion and Margaret Ann Webb Chamberlain. She was a homemaker and a retired factory worker. She was a member of the Lower Red Lick Holiness Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Spivey. She is survived by four daughters: Patricia Noe of Irvine; Jean Neal, of Irvine; Joanne (Doug) Williams of Irvine; and Lisa (Tommy) Walden of Irvine; four sons: Albert Randall (Sheila) Spivey of Irvine; Delbert Ray Spivey of Irvine; Harold (Peggy) Spivey of Irvine; and Stephen E. (Vickie) Spivey of Irvine; one sister, Retha Alcorn of Frankfort; one brother, Charlie Chamberlain of Hamilton, Ohio, 14 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren, and a special helper, Kylie Stewart.

She was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Jeanette Spivey, 10 siblings, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, January 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Eugene Webb. Burial was at the Alcorn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brandon Spivey, Randy Spivey, Blake Grubb, Jason Bowling, Brian Neal, Jeremiah Spivey and Dylan Spivey.

Dr. Robert Lee “Bob” Doty, 84, of Campbellsville, son of the late Robert Lee Doty, Sr. and Eddie Broaddus Doty, was born May 19, 1935 in Garrard County, Kentucky. He died at 11:35 a.m.., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Campbellsville.

He was an active member of his Sunday school class at Campbellsville Baptist Church and previously served as minister for a Baptist congregation in southern Illinois. He participated in many evangelical and medical mission trips to various countries, and he was a significant contributor to a church in Bolivia.

He served his country honorably in the United States Army.

Most of Dr. Doty’s life was devoted to education. He earned an Associate of Science degree from Henry Ford Community College in Michigan, a Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgetown College where he later served on the Georgetown College Board of Trustees and was inducted into Georgetown College’s Hall of Fame, a Bachelor of Divinity from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Masters of Art in English Literature and a doctorate in Victorian literature from the University of Kentucky. He served one year as Scholar for Kentucky Humanities Council. He has received many honors for his dedication to education and service to his community such as being named Campbellsville Business and Professional Women’s Club Man of the Year, the Campbellsville-Taylor County Chamber Man of the Year, the Campbellsville University Academic Excellence Award and professor emeritus status at Campbellsville University. Dr. Doty retired from Campbellsville University as an English professor.

As an Eagle Scout, Dr. Doty received national recognition from the Boy Scouts of America for his dedication in assisting other young men in achieving their Eagle Scout status. He was introduced to photography by his high school principal and from that grew a passion for nature and architecture that was evident in every shot he took during his many travels. Dr. Doty was also an avid fisherman who spent one week, every year, for thirty-eight years in Canada on an extreme camping and fishing trip with friends.

Dr. Doty is survived by his sister, Jewell Newton of Irvine, Kentucky; many nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; fourteen great-great nieces and great-great nephews; respected colleagues and cherished friends.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister, Charles Doty, James Doty and Margaret West.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville. Family requests visitation from 4 to 8 p.m., on Friday January 17, 2020 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. Greg Mobley.

A funeral service will be held in Irvine at 3 p.m., on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Warren F. Toler funeral home in Irvine, Kentucky, with burial in Irvine, Kentucky. Family requests visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Dr. Doty supported many organizations. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dr. Doty’s memory to the Baptist Seminary of Kentucky, the following Boy Scout Councils- Lincoln Heritage or the Bluegrass Council, Campbellsville University, Georgetown College, The Nature Conservancy or the University of Kentucky English Department.

Donations may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.