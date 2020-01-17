American Legion Karaoke

The American Legion will be hosting Karaoke and a DJ on Saturday, January 18 at 6 p.m.

Body Fitness

Body Fitness Exercise Classes, helpful for people with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving, will resume on January 27, 2020. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. Classes will be offered on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Estill County UK Cooperative Extension Office, located on Golden Court off Stacy Lane. A donation of $3 per class will be accepted. Call 723-8505 for more information.

Card Making Class

Join instructor Yvonne Harrison on Thursday, January 30th at 6:00 p.m. as she teaches us how to make Thank-You cards. Class fee is $7 and all supplies will be provided to make 6 cards. This class is open to anyone ages 10 and up. The class will be held at the Estill County Extension Office, 76 Golden Court, Irvine. Please sign up and prepay by January 28th. If you have any questions, call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21st. We will be reviewing the data from our Yuletide Arts and Crafts Show and planning for Spring events. All current and prospective members are invited to attend. For more information contact Amy Hughes at anoland44@hotmail.com.

Family Game Night

The Estill County Public Library is also hosting Family Game Night on the 2nd and 4th Friday nights. The next Family Game night will be January 24 at 6 p.m. Bring the family out and enjoy a quiet evening at the library and get your game on. For more information please contact Lesa at 606-723-3030.

Free GED Tests

Kentucky Skills U is now offering Free GED tests for a limited time. Call 723-7323 for more information or to schedule a test. The next GED test in Estill County is Saturday, January 18, 2020. Receive your diploma within a week of taking your test.

Four Seasons Garden Club

“Planting to Feed Animals in Winter” will be the topic of the Four Seasons Garden Club’s program on Thursday, January 16. The club will meet at the Estill County Extension Office at 3 p.m. Eric Baker, Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, will present the program which is open to the public and free of charge. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Clubs, Inc. and invites anyone interested to join. For more information contact Francine Bonny, club president.

Financial Assistance for Veterans

Have you served in the military? Are you homeless? Are you facing eviction? Kentucky River Foothills can help. The Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF) at Kentucky River Foothills assists eligible veterans with housing. This is NOT A LOAN. All services are at no cost. Call 859-408-7017 or 859-624-2046 for more information.

Fit for Life

The Estill County Diabetes Coalition is sponsoring “Fit for Life,” a 12 week fitness program starting January 12, 2020. Participants, 18 years and older, will register and have their height, weight, and blood pressure recorded weekly during the program. Participants will be entered into a drawing. A “Fitbit” will be given to the lucky winner at the conclusion of the program. For more information, call the health department at 606-723-5181, or Interfaith Wellness Ministry at 606-723-8505.

Grandparents United

Transitioning to a custodial grandparenting arrangement often presents emotional, relational, and financial hardships for grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparent caregivers need to develop a support system to help them with the many tasks at hand and to know they are not alone. The Estill County Grandparents United support program for grandparents raising grandchildren will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Wisemantown Methodist Church on Wisemantown Road. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information feel free to contact Teresa Dawes at the Estill County Board of Education (606)723-2181. Hope to see you there!

Hunter’s Education Class

There will be a Hunter’s Education Class (orange card) on January 23 – 25. This will be a 3 day class that has no charge but you are required to attend all three days in order to get credit for the course. Thursday and Friday will be classroom at the Estill County Fair Grounds, and Saturday will be the range day at the Estill County Sportsmen’s Club. MUST BE 9 YEARS OF AGE (as of January 23rd) TO ATTEND. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife requires online pre-registration for all hunter education courses statewide. Registration link for this class — https://register-ed.com/events/register/152206.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, January 16, 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Daniel Akers will give a program on “Lee Adjustment Center”. Persons dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time are welcome to become members. Our community is stronger for Kiwanis’ contributions in the last 97 years. You are invited. Come and make a difference.

Library Events: Table Talk

Table Talk is a new program that is in the trial stages at the Estill County Public Library and is a great way to learn about each other and have a meaningful conversation. In the fast-paced world of technology we have lost the art of talking face-to-face, so I thought it would be a great opportunity to include a program where you can meet new people and talk about new subjects, share ideas, and just have a normal conversation with someone. The only topics that I truly do not want to touch on are politics, religion, or sports. Can’t think of anything to talk about? Don’t worry, I have conversation starters to help us out. Table Talk will be on Saturday, January 18 at 12 noon and again on Wednesday, January 22 at 1:30 p.m. If you need more information, please contact Lesa at 606-723-3030.

Scam Workshop

Learn how to protect yourself from and respond to current scams and frauds. The Estill County Extension Office will be hosting a workshop: Scams! Be Informed, on Wednesday, January 22nd at 12 noon. Please register by calling 606-723-4557 so we will have plenty of handouts available.