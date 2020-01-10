From the CV&T archives

Irvine Police Chief Brad Smith resigned from the Irvine Department on December 18, 2019. He was with the department for nine years.

Irvine Police Chief Brad Smith submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor James Gross on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and his resignation was effective on Jan. 2, 2020.

However, Smith will still be working hard to enforce the law in Estill County. He started a new position at the Estill County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, January 5, 2020, where he will be working as a deputy.

Smith said it was “time for a change,” and that he is looking forward to working with the sheriff’s department. Before joining the Irvine Police Department nine years ago, he worked for Sheriff Gary Freeman for three years, so he says it’s not entirely new territory for him.

Smith wrote in his resignation letter that it’s been a pleasure to work with some of the best officers down through the years. His letter gave no explanation for why he was resigning.

According to Irvine city ordinance, the job opening must be advertised in house first, said Irvine City Clerk, Robin Powell.

The length of time it is posted is up to the mayor’s discretion, in this case, two weeks. The job was posted on Monday, Dec. 23.

If no qualified applicants apply from within city government, the job can be advertised in the newspaper and posted outside city departments after the two week period ends, which was Jan. 6.