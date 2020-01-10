Rev. Forest Harrison, 89, of Mt. Sterling and formerly of Stanton, went to be with his Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born February 11, 1930 in Irvine to Vannie and Julia Harrison. He is survived by his wife Mildred Napier Harrison of Stanton, three sons: James Harrison and his wife Vilma of Mt. Sterling, Stephen Harrison and his wife Betty of Stanton, Lewis Harrison of Falmouth, one daughter Wanda Carol Hill and her husband Charles Falmouth; 16 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren, and 24 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Jeanette Lee Harrison, granddaughter Brandy Rocklin, great grandson Brandon Roach, five brothers: Roy, Cegal, Cecil, Weldon and Wayne Harrison, and a sister Lillian Withers.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Camargo Unity Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Chris Colley officiating. Burial followed in the Stanton Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

William Gregory Prewitt, age 59, of Twin Creek Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. He was born January 6, 1960 in Estill County and was the son of Verlon Wayne Prewitt and the late Patricia Lee Tucker Prewitt. He was a farmer, a gunsmith and a member of the First Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

Survivors in addition to his father include two sons: William Jacob (Jennifer) Prewitt of Bellevue and Tanner (Molly) Hall of Estill Co.; one brother, Christopher Wayne Prewitt of Estill Co.; one granddaughter, Grace Rice; one grandson, Owann Noland Hall; his stepmother Lois June Prewitt, and his fiancé Andy Abney.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, January 5 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Greg Humpert. Burial followed at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Bud Tucker, Kenny Tucker, Brandon Prewitt, Bucky Wilson, Jason Riley and Ricky Prewitt. Honorary Pallbearers were Tim McGee, Clark Abney, David Camfield and Stewart Johnson.

Lloyd Clinton Roberts, of Estill County, took his last breath on December 31st, 2019 at 89 years young. He was surrounded by family in a room full of love.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Minor Clint Roberts and Fannie Mays Roberts; sisters Ida Mae Freeman, Hazel Tomes, Ruby Smyth, Lois Nugent, Cora Wilson; brothers Clayton Roberts and Donald Roberts. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Betty Hall Roberts; son Steven Lloyd (Teresa Hardin) Roberts of Lexington; three grandchildren Kaitlin Roberts, Taylor Roberts, and Corie Roberts; sister Dora Winkle of Irvine; brothers Paul Lee (Red) (Charlotte) Roberts of Irvine, and Wayne (Susi) Roberts of Lexington; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Lloyd was born in Leighton, Kentucky on April 10th, 1930. He graduated from Estill County High School in 1949. After high school, he joined the United States Army Air Corp. and later the United States Air Force in 1949. He served 22 years’ active duty in various locations all over the world. Including two tours in Korea and one in Vietnam. Following return from Vietnam, Lloyd retired from the Air Force, and served various positions in Estill county. Including working for Carhartt and managing the Kentucky Fried Chicken. Several years later Lloyd returned to work for the United States Government at the Avon Army Depot, where he retired after eight years of service.

Lloyd was a loving Husband, Father, Brother, Papa, Uncle and Friend. He was a man of strong faith and was a devoted member of his church, South Irvine Christian, where he was an elder. He was a member of the Irvine Kiwanis Club, and a Kentucky Colonel. Lloyd could talk to anyone and enjoyed long conversation and just being around people. He was a friend to anyone and everyone. Lloyd loved music and singing, many of us will always remember his constant humming and whistling as he went about his day, just like his father.

Visitation was held at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home on Sunday, January 5th, 2020. Funeral services were held on Monday, January 6th, 2020. Burial will follow in the South Irvine Cemetery.

The family has asked all donations to be sent to South Irvine Christian Church (310 Lincoln Avenue, Irvine, Kentucky 40336) in care of Betty Roberts, The Compassionate Care Center of Richmond, Kentucky, in Lloyd’s name, or The Wounded Warriors project.

Linda Carol (Estes) Riley, age 69, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital, located in Irvine, KY.

Linda was born February 10, 1950, in Oneida, KY, a daughter of the late Virgil and Ola Mae (Farler) Estes. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Ida May Bible Church and had a close personal relationship with God. She adored her family, she loved spending time with her children and grand-babies. She loved cooking for them and especially laughing with them.

She is survived by two sons, Allen Burton Riley and Chopper (Mary Lou) Riley, both of Beattyville, KY, a daughter; Kimberly (Tim) Charles of Irvine, KY, two brothers; Bobby Joe (Pearl) Estes and Sammy Lee (Gladys) Estes, both of Beattyville, KY, one sister; Patty Ann (AJ) Combs of Beattyville, KY, seven grandchildren; Trevor, Dylan, Tory, Matthew, Boone, Shelbi and Aaliegha and one great-grandchild, Ava, and many other loving family members and friends.

Along with her parents; Virgil and Ola Mae, she was preceded in death by her husband; Albert Burton Riley.

Funeral services were held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Booneville Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Colburn officiating. Linda was laid to rest next to her husband in the Riley Cemetery, located in the Delvinta Community of Lee County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com.

Edna Spivey, age 88, of George Street in Irvine, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born March 2, 1931 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late France Marion and Margaret Ann Webb Chamberlain. She was a homemaker and a retired factory worker. She was a member of the Lower Red Lick Holiness Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Spivey. She is survived by four daughters: Patricia Noe of Irvine; Jean Neal, of Irvine; Joanne (Doug) Williams of Irvine; and Lisa (Tommy) Walden of Irvine; four sons: Albert Randall (Sheila) Spivey of Irvine; Delbert Ray Spivey of Irvine; Harold (Peggy) Spivey of Irvine; and Stephen E. (Vickie) Spivey of Irvine; one sister, Retha Alcorn of Frankfort; one brother, Charlie Chamberlain of Hamilton, Ohio, 14 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren, and a special helper, Kylie Stewart.

She was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Jeanette Spivey, 10 siblings, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 8, at 1 p.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Eugene Webb. Burial will be at the Alcorn Cemetery.