Cancer Support Group

A Cancer support group will be meeting the LAST TUESDAY OF EACH MONTH for anyone diagnosed with any type of cancer, caregivers and/or anyone interested in learning more about cancer resources in our community. We will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Estill County Public Library Meeting Room. Contact Shaula Collier at shaula.collier@gmail.com or call/text 606-643-7736 for more information.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21st. We will be reviewing the data from our Yuletide Arts and Crafts Show and planning for Spring events. All current and prospective members are invited to attend. For more information contact Amy Hughes at anoland44@hotmail.com.

Four Seasons Garden Club

“Planting to Feed Animals in Winter” will be the topic of the Four Seasons Garden Club’s program on Thursday, January 16. The club will meet at the Estill County Extension Office at 3 p.m. Eric Baker, Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, will present the program which is open to the public and free of charge. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Clubs, Inc. and invites anyone interested to join. For more information contact Francine Bonny, club president.

Financial Assistance for Veterans

Have you served in the military? Are you homeless? Are you facing eviction? Kentucky River Foothills can help. The Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF) at Kentucky River Foothills assists eligible veterans with housing. This is NOT A LOAN. All services are at no cost. Call 859-408-7017 or 859-624-2046 for more information.

GED Test

The next official GED test date in Estill County is January 18, 2020. Contact Estill County Adult Education Skills U for more information at 606-723-7323. Save $60, earn your GED, and enroll in college. Anyone who completes their financial aid and a college admissions application with our college counselor may be eligible for free GED test vouchers worth $60. Please contact Mary Fields, Adult Education Skills U at 606-723-7323 mary.fields@estill.kyschools.us.

Grandparents United

Transitioning to a custodial grandparenting arrangement often presents emotional, relational, and financial hardships for grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparent caregivers need to develop a support system to help them with the many tasks at hand and to know they are not alone. The Estill County Grandparents United support program for grandparents raising grandchildren will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Wisemantown Methodist Church on Wisemantown Road. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information feel free to contact Teresa Dawes at the Estill County Board of Education (606)723-2181. Hope to see you there!

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, January 9 at 5:30 a.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located. New members are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Conservation District Meeting

The Estill Conservation District holds its regularly scheduled monthly board meetings at 7 p.m. on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at the Conservation District Office. All meetings are open to the public.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit, https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.