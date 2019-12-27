Photo by Lisa Bicknell

The Patsey community is home to this festive display by Ed Gross and friends. Gross welcomes people to drive by, but he asks that they not get out and walk among the wires.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Drive up Cobb Hill, and out the ridge through the Patsy community, and your eyes will be treated to what could be the most elaborate Christmas light display anywhere in Estill County.

“It’s about 3 ¼ miles from the bottom of the hill,” said property owner Ed Gross. It’s where, for 13 years, he and some friends have been decorating for Christmas in a big way.

In fact, it gets “bigger every year.”

Allie Hall, Jr., and Carla and Carolyn Saylor, who also live in the neighborhood, help with the decorating. Gross says the idea was Dee’s, his significant other.

“It makes the neighborhood look a little better,” said Gross, and “we do it for our own pleasure, too.”

Their house is decorated, including the porch, the windows, and the driveway, and the lawn is covered with dozens of lighted trees, inflatables and animated figures. A string of blue lights lines a small pond beside the road, and the reflection of the lights on the pond is dazzling.

“It takes a long time” to do all the decorating, Gross said, so he and his crew start well before Thanksgiving.

They leave the lights on each night until 9 or 9:30, or even later, if they see that folks are still driving by to look at them.

The decorations will come down sometime after New Year’s Day, so there is still time to drive up and take a look if you haven’t already.

Gross just asks that people not walk around in his yard, because there are lots of wires running everywhere, and the ground is often wet.

“Water and electric don’t mix,” he reminded.