Helen Ruth Kelley, 71, of Jay passed away on December 18, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1948 in Estill County, KY to James Wesley “Mutt” and Nellie Merle (Marcum) Tipton.

She was preceded in death by: six brothers: James Wesley, Beverly Clinton “Tippy”, Russell Michael, Dennis Ray, David and Claude (still born); two sisters, Anna (infant) and Mary Nell Walling.

Survivors include: husband, Roger Kelley; two brothers, Raymond Edward “Tom” Tipton of Spokane, WA and Max Louis “Bowie” Tipton of Ravenna, KY; one sister, Betty Mae Woosley of Holiday, FL, and many other family and friends.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held from 7:00 until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Pineview United Methodist Church.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 also at the church.

Pallbearers are: Tim Dykes, Shane Dykes, Thomas Dykes, Chris Cutchens, Tim Ragsdale, and Steven Zearley.

Deborah Lou “Star” Johnson, 67, passed peacefully in her home on December 16, 2019 with her daughter, Hannah by her side. She was born in Wilmington, Ohio on September 18, 1952 to the late Bill Mullen and Janice Law Mullen Manley.

Star was a musician at heart, with a love for singing, songwriting, and bluegrass music, producing one album of her own. She was a Christian woman and was a nurse for 47 years, working in many settings, including hospitals, homes health, nursing homes and private duty.

Survivors include one daughter, Hannah (Kyle) Roberts; two grandsons, Dakota and Carson Roberts; and two brothers, David (Susan) Mullen and Tommy Mullen. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike and Scott Mullen.

Star enjoyed singing and playing guitar, cooking, camping, and traveling. She always had a song for any situation, and wouldn’t hesitate to sing at any moment. One of her favorite phrases was “Let’s Play Some Music.”

She was a flower child living life to the fullest. She spent several of her younger years living in Juneau, Alaska, in a tent, making her living singing, then hitchhiking home in the winter months.

She loved to spend time with her grandsons, who were always excited to see their “GiGi.”

A Celebration of Life Service was held on Friday, December 20, 2019 by Pastor Lee Cruse at Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester.

At her request, visitation included a “jam session,” open to anyone who had picked and grinned with her.