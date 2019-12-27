Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Conservation District Meeting

The Estill Conservation District holds its regularly scheduled monthly board meetings at 7 p.m. on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at the Conservation District Office. All meetings are open to the public.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit, https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.

Christmas Dinner at Legion

On Dec. 25, the American Legion Post 79 will be serving Christmas dinner for all veterans and their families. The dinner will be at 2 p.m.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Financial Assistance for Veterans

Have you served in the military? Are you homeless? Are you facing eviction? Kentucky River Foothills can help. The Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF) at Kentucky River Foothills assists eligible veterans with housing. This is NOT A LOAN. All services are at no cost. Call 859-408-7017 or 859-624-2046 for more information.

There will be a New Year’s Eve party with an in-house DJ at American Legion Post 79 on Dec. 31, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The party is free of charge. Safe transportation will be provided to make sure everyone gets home safely.

Grandparents United

Transitioning to a custodial grand parenting arrangement often presents emotional, relational, and financial hardships for grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparent caregivers need to develop a support system to help them with the many tasks at hand and to know they are not alone. The Estill County Grandparents United support program for grandparents raising grandchildren will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Wisemantown Methodist Church on Wisemantown Road. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information feel free to contact Teresa Dawes at the Estill County Board of Education (606)723-2181. Hope to see you there!

RCP Drama Class

The Estill County Public library will be hosting a River City Player’s Drama Class on December 27th for 12-18 year olds and on January 3rd for 9-12 year olds. Both events will be from 3:30 to 4:30p.m. Please preregister to save your spot on River City Players or The Estill County Public Library’s Facebook page. For more information please contact leslieharris40336@gmail.com.

Roaring 20s Tickets

Tickets are available now through Dec. 19 for the Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party at Churchill’s in Berea on Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $75 per person and include a live DJ, music, dancing, cash bar, refreshments, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds to go to Hospice Care Plus. Reserve tickets at hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500.

Volunteers Needed to Ring Bells

Again this year the Salvation Army Red Kettles will be placed in Price Less, Save A Lot and Meade’s Do-it Center on the first three Saturdays in December. Members of the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club along with the Estill County Lions Club and other community volunteers will attend the kettles and accept donations each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to ring bells. If you would like to volunteer for two hours of bell ringing on a Saturday in December, please call Steve Garrett at 723-3049