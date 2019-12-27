Christmas Candlelight Service

The Mt. Carmel Christian Church will have their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Tues., Dec. 24, at 5 p.m.

Revival

There will be a revival at Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry, located at 400 Duck Wear Rd. in Irvine, KY. Call (606) 723-0343 for more information. The revival begins Sunday, January 5th at 11 a.m. and continues Monday January 6th through Wednesday January 8th at 7 p.m. Evangelist De’Mikale Knowles will be ministering.

17 And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely. Revelation 22:17 (KJV